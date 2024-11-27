College Football Playoff rankings grades, snubs: Clemson among teams positioned too high

As the college football regular season comes to a close, the weekly College Football Playoff rankings reveal becomes more important. As a result, it draws increased scrutiny.

Just when it seems like the college football world has an idea of how the bracket will unfold, chaos ensues to create even more questions as to which teams will be in the 12-team field. This past weekend, which saw Ohio State comfortably beat Indiana and a few SEC contenders take crushing losses, drastically changed the projected field.

With one week of regular season football left before conference title games take place, here are the grades for the selection committee's choices in the latest rankings reveal.

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. (12) catches a touchdown against The Citadel.

Heading into the final week undefeated with the best win of the season (over Ohio State), the Ducks remain at the top of the rankings.

Handling Indiana proved Ohio State is a top-two team in the country and is headed toward a rematch with Oregon.

3. Texas: A

Not only would it clinch a spot in the SEC championship game, but Texas could get a nice resume boost by beating rival Texas A&M.

The win over Minnesota wasn't all that impressive and keeping this spot is up for debate.

Army isn't ranked anymore, but Notre Dame impressed against the Black Knights and have been dominant for months. Beat Southern California and a playoff home game is clinched.

6. Miami: A

Miami had a case to be above Alabama last week, and are now well positioned to make the playoff as long as it beats Syracuse in the regular season finale.

7. Georgia: A

The first team to benefit from Alabama and Mississippi losing, Georgia should feel good about its playoff security if it enters the SEC title game at 10-2.

Rightfully behind Georgia, yet the Volunteers aren't being held back by the confusing loss to Arkansas. Beat Vanderbilt and Tennessee should like its chances to make the playoff.

Finally getting credit as a legit playoff team, but the struggles of Brigham Young appear to be hurting SMU more than it should.

Indiana has to love that Alabama and Mississippi lost so it couldn't be questioned as a playoff-worthy team. However, the Hoosiers have a better resume than SMU and should be above them.

11. Boise State: A

Even though it's one spot, the Broncos moving up shows the committee respects them. Where they are positioned in relation to the highest-ranked Big 12 team will be something to watch.

Moving Clemson five spots up, just outside of the projected field, is questionable since the Tigers haven't impressed much recently. A win against South Carolina can change the narrative.

Alabama fans may wonder why they're behind a Clemson team that got throttled by Georgia, but scoring only three points against Oklahoma is worth a heavy drop.

Of Alabama and Mississippi, which team's loss was more damaging? Yes, Alabama looked worse, but the Crimson Tide have a better resume than the Rebels.

South Carolina is behind two teams it lost to, but if the Gamecocks can beat their in-state rival, will the committee give them a possible path to the playoff?

Deservingly got a major jump in the rankings. Arizona State is in position to get in the playoff but the path toward getting a first-round bye doesn't look promising.

17. Tulane: D

If Boise State somehow collapses, what gives Tulane the best chance to make the playoff? The strength of schedule is 100th in the country and Army has a better case than the Green Wave.

Putting Iowa State above Brigham Young and behind Arizona State is the right move with Kansas State on deck.

19. Brigham Young: A

Amazing how the Cougars have gone from a team well-positioned for a first-round bye to now hoping Iowa State falls to Kansas State.

Losing to Auburn is embarrassing. especially considering the Aggies don't have any impressive wins. But you can't forget that Texas A&M still has a chance to win the SEC.

21. Missouri: F

Does a win over an Oklahoma team that handled Alabama suddenly become impressive? Should Missouri be ranked? Maybe at No. 25 ... at best.

A potential spoiler with a likely rematch with Boise State on deck, UNLV has to hope a win over the Broncos would be able to propel them over Tulane.

23. Illinois: C

A miracle against Rutgers isn't impressive even with teams ranked higher losing.

Holding a win over Colorado, it makes sense to put Kansas State above the Buffaloes. But the Wildcats have a very slim chance of actually getting to the Big 12 title game.

The Buffaloes should still be ranked, and the Big 12 title is still within reach.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College Football Playoff rankings grades: Scoring playoff picture