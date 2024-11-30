College Football Playoff projections: Live CFP bracket updates for 12-team field

The final week of the college football regular season is here, which means the College Football Playoff is just around the corner.

Several teams were in a comfortable position to make the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff entering Week 14, while others had some work to do to reach the CFP party this season.

All Power 4 championship games — SEC, ACC, Big Ten and Big 12 — have spots up for grabs as well, adding to the high stakes that already come in Rivalry Week for some teams.

REQUIRED REAIDNG: Renewal of Texas-Texas A&M rivalry highlights college football Week 14 games to watch

No. 12 Clemson (9-2) and No. 13 Alabama (8-3) entered Week 14 as two teams hoping for some chaos, as the Tigers and Crimson Tide were the "first two teams out" in Tuesday's CFP rankings release.

But Clemson (9-3) failed to dispatch South Carolina (9-3), falling 17-14 at home Saturday. Abd the chaos continued with No. 2 Ohio State (10-2) falling, 13-10, to unranked Michigan (7-5) in Columbus.

The games could create movement in the next CFP rankings. To help sort it out, here's a live look our CFP projections as Week 14 games become finalized, including a look at what the CFP top 25 and projected 12-team bracket looked like heading into the final week of the regular season:

College Football Playoff Week 14 live scoreboard

This section will be updated once the games become finalized

Here's a look at scores and results in Week 14 from the top 20 in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll:

Oregon: vs. Washington at 7:30 p.m. ET Ohio State: Lost to Michigan, 13-10 Texas: at No. 19 Texas A&M at 7:30 p.m. ET Penn State: vs. Maryland at 3:30 p.m. ET Notre Dame: vs. USC at 3:30 p.m. ET Georgia: Beat Georgia Tech, 44-42 in 8OT Miami: vs. Syracuse at 3:30 p.m. ET Tennessee: Currently playing vs. Vanderbilt SMU: vs. Cal at 3:30 p.m. ET Indiana: vs. Purdue at 7 p.m. ET Boise State: Beat Oregon State 34-18 Clemson: Lost to No. 14 South Carolina, 17-14 Alabama: vs. Auburn at 3:30 p.m. ET South Carolina: Beat No. 12 Clemson, 17-14 Arizona State: vs. Arizona at 3:30 p.m. ET Ole Miss: Beat Mississippi State 26-14 Iowa State: vs. Kansas State at 7:30 p.m. ET Tulane: Lost to Memphis 34-24 Texas A&M: vs. No. 3 Texas at 7:30 p.m. ET BYU: vs. Houston at 10:15 p.m. ET

CFP bracket projections: Live updates

Here's a live projection of the 12-team CFP as Week 14 games become finalized:

Last updated Saturday, Nov. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Oregon (11-0) Texas (10-1) Miami (10-1) Boise State (10-1) Penn State (10-1) Notre Dame (10-1) Georgia (9-2) Tennessee (9-2) SMU (10-1) Ohio State (10-1) Indiana (10-1) Arizona State (9-2)

OHIO STATE'S LOSS: With No. 2 Ohio State stunned by Michigan, the top of the CFP bracket took an unexpected hit. At two losses on the season, the Buckeyes were eliminated from the Big Ten championship contention and must wait until selection Sunday on Dec. 8 to confirm their playoff fate. The Buckeyes still own the head-to-head tiebreaker against Indiana and will remain ahead of Indiana in this projection at the No. 10 seed.

TENNESSEE SECURES CFP SPOT: Tennessee looked to be on upset alert early against Vanderbilt, but the Vols staved off a 14-0 deficit and routed the Commodores 36-23 in Nashville. The win, coupled with Ohio State's loss, gives UT a chance to host a playoff game at Neyland Stadium.

GEORGIA STAVES OFF UPSET: Georgia avoided playoff disaster with a 44-42 win in the eighth overtime thanks to running back Nate Frazier. Kirby Smart's squad had to overcome a considerable amount of adversity Friday vs. the Yellow Jackets, as the Bulldogs came back from two deficits — 17-0 at halftime and 27-13 with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter — to force overtime. The Bulldogs will face No. 3 Texas or No. 19 Texas A&M in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 7 for an opportunity to secure one of the top four seeds and a first-round bye.

CFP Week 13 rankings

Oregon, Ohio State, Texas, Penn State and Notre Dame made up the top five of the CFP top 25 from Tuesday's CFP rankings. The Ducks and Buckeyes have been the Nos. 1 and 2 teams in the CFP rankings in each of the last four rankings releases.

Here's a full look at the CFP top 25 from the most recent CFP rankings release by the CFP selection committee:

Oregon (11-0) Ohio State (10-1) Texas (10-1) Penn State (10-1) Notre Dame (10-1) Miami (10-1) Georgia (9-2) Tennessee (9-2) SMU (10-1) Indiana (10-1) Boise State (10-1) Clemson (9-2) Alabama (8-3) Ole Miss (8-3) South Carolina (8-3) Arizona State (9-2) Tulane (9-2) Iowa State (9-2) BYU (9-2) Texas A&M (8-3) Missouri (8-3) UNLV (9-2) Illinois (8-3) Kansas State (8-3) Colorado (8-3)

CFP Week 13 bracket

Here's a look at what the 12-team CFP bracket looked like heading into Week 14:

Overall record reflective of record heading into Week 14

Oregon (11-0) * Texas (10-1) * Miami (10-1) * Boise State (10-1) * Ohio State (10-1) Penn State (10-1) Notre Dame (10-1) Georgia (9-2) Tennessee (9-2) SMU (10-1) Indiana (10-1) Arizona State (9-2) *

* denotes automatic bid as conference champion

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CFP bracket projections: Live updates for 12-team playoff field