College Football Playoff: Notre Dame beats Penn State 27-24 in Orange Bowl on late field goal

Mitch Jeter celebrates after making the game-winning field goal against Penn State in the Orange Bowl. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Notre Dame is playing for a national title for the first time in 12 seasons.

Mitch Jeter made a 41-yard field goal with eight seconds left to give the Fighting Irish a 27-24 win over Penn State in the Orange Bowl on Thursday night. The Irish will play the winner of Ohio State and Texas in the Cotton Bowl on Friday.

MITCH JETER SENDS NOTRE DAME TO THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP pic.twitter.com/YdqDlws9pK — The Sports Place (@offsportsplace) January 10, 2025

The kick came after Notre Dame's Christian Gray intercepted Penn State's Drew Allar with 33 seconds to go in Penn State territory. Notre Dame got the ball back with 2:27 to go and had a chance to win the game on that drive, but a third-down sack of Riley Leonard forced the Irish to punt the ball back to Penn State with less than a minute to go.

That gave the Nittany Lions a fantastic chance to win the game. And instead, Allar threw a pick on the second play of the drive after Nick Singleton had gained a first down.

Two plays later, Drew Allar threw an interception. pic.twitter.com/Behf8uHRgj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 10, 2025

The Irish took over at the 42 yard-line and had all three timeouts and got into a makeable field goal range for Jeter on a third-down pass from Leonard to Jaden Greathouse. Two plays later, Leonard centered the ball in the middle of the field to set up Jeter's kick.

Penn State had a chance for a last-ditch touchdown after the field goal but the drive started with an incomplete pass and ended with a lateral-filled play that concluded with Allar flinging the ball out of bounds.

Notre Dame’s kicking woes

Jeter arrived in South Bend from South Carolina after he was a reliable kicker for the Gamecocks. However, he was limited by a groin injury for much of the season and had the worst year of his career. Jeter entered the game just 11-of-18 on field goals and Notre Dame was the worst team in the nation when trying for three points. Before the Orange Bowl, Notre Dame kickers were 13-of-24 on field goal attempts.

But Jeter got healthy at the end of the season and has been very good again in the postseason. He was 2-of-3 against Indiana, 3-of-3 against Georgia and 2-of-2 against Penn State on Thursday night.