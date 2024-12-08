Advertisement
Live

College Football Playoff bracket, rankings reveal: Who made the 12-team field?

yahoo sports staff
The final College Football Playoff bracket. (Hassan Ahmad/Yahoo Sports)
The final College Football Playoff bracket. (Hassan Ahmad/Yahoo Sports)

After four-plus months of on-field results and politicking by coaches, athletic directors and fans, the College Football Playoff selection committee announced Sunday the 12-team field.

The biggest question coming into Sunday was who would earn the final at-large spot between Alabama and SMU.

The committee put SMU (11-2) in the field one night after it lost 34-31 to Clemson on the last-second field goal in the ACC championship game. Alabama (9-3) is out after not making its conference title game.

That decision will be debated for a long time. As the for the rest of the bracket, here's how it shook out:

1. Oregon (13-0, Big Ten champion)

2. Georgia (11-2, SEC champion)

3. Boise State (12-1, Mountain West champion)

4. Arizona State (11-2, Big 12 champion)

No. 12 Clemson (10-3, ACC champion) at No. 5 Texas (11-2, at-large): Dec. 20, 8 pm. ET

No. 11 SMU (11-2, at-large) at No. 6 Penn State (11-2, at-large): Dec. 21, noon ET

No. 10 Indiana (11-1, at-large) at No. 7 Notre Dame (11-1, at-large): Dec. 21, 4 p.m. ET

No. 9 Tennessee (10-2, at-large) at No. 8 Ohio State (10-2, at-large): Dec. 21, 8 p.m. ET

Live29 updates
  • Featured
    Yahoo Sports Staff

    Full CFP field, byes, first-round matchups

    Byes

    1. Oregon
    2. Georgia
    3. Boise State
    4. Arizona State

    First-round playoff matchups
    No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Notre Dame, Dec. 20, 8 ET, ESPN
    No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State, Dec. 21, Noon ET, TNT
    No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Texas, Dec. 21, 4 ET, TNT
    No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State, Dec. 21, 8 ET, ESPN

    The College Football Playoff bracket is set. (Hassan Ahmad/Yahoo Sports)
    The College Football Playoff bracket is set. (Hassan Ahmad/Yahoo Sports)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The full CFP rankings

    Playoff teams in bold

    1. Oregon

    2. Georgia

    3. Texas

    4. Penn State

    5. Notre Dame

    6. Ohio State

    7. Tennessee

    8. Indiana

    9. Boise State

    10. SMU

    11. Alabama

    12. Arizona State

    13. Miami

    14. Ole Miss

    15. South Carolina

    16. Clemson

    17. BYU

    18. Iowa State

    19. Missouri

    20. Illinois

    21. Syracuse

    22. Army

    23. Colorado

    24. UNLV

    25. Memphis

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Oregon favored to win CFP championship

    Here are every team's odds to win the national title (via BetMGM):

    Oregon: +325

    Georgia: +350

    Texas: +375

    Ohio State: +450

    Penn State: +700

    Notre Dame: +1200

    Tennessee: +2500

    SMU: +3500

    Clemson: +4000

    Arizona State: +4000

    Indiana: +5000

    Boise State: +5000

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Committee values strength of schedule

    Perhaps in response to Nick Saban's tirade about the importance of strength of schedule, CFP chair Warde Manuel makes it clear they do take it into consideration.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    CFP chair: SMU's title game performance helped

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Saban still stumping for Alabama

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    SMU reacts to making the playoff

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    SMU MAKES IT IN OVER ALABAMA!

    The Mustangs get the last spot in the field after their close ACC title game loss to Clemson. They'll head to Penn State to take on the Nittany Lions.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Indiana to play at Notre Dame in South Bend

    It'll be a clash of Indiana-based teams as the Hoosiers will head north to take on the Fighting Irish.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Tennessee to play Ohio State in Columbus

    The Vols are going to be sour they didn't get a home game and now have to face the Buckeyes in the Horseshoe.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Penn State, Notre Dame, Ohio State ranked 6-8

    The Nittany Lions, Fighting Irish and Buckeyes will all host playoff games in their home stadiums.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texas lands at No. 5, will face Clemson

    Clemson is the other conference champion, but it is ranked well below the others and will slot in as the No. 12 seed in the bracket. Texas lands at No. 5 despite its second loss to Georgia in the SEC title game.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Four byes: Oregon, Georgia, Boise State, Arizona State

    Also as expected, the Big Ten, SEC, MWC and Big 12 champs will get the first-round byes in the College Football Playoff.

    No. 1: Oregon
    No. 2: Georgia
    No. 3: Boise State
    No. 4: Arizona State

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    On to the rankings

    As expected, Oregon is ranked No. 1 and Georgia is No. 2.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Mayo Bowl sums up mood of college football fans

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Herbstreit makes note of bad Alabama loss

    Analyst Kirk Herbstreit did call out the Alabama loss to Oklahoma later in the broadcast.

    There will be plenty of consternation for those two fan bases (SMU and Alabama) as ESPN tries to drag this out as long as possible.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Saban makes case for Alabama

    Nick Saban is already lobbying for Alabama over SMU on the selection show in a self-serving and suboptimal moment early in the production.

    "All wins are not the same as other wins." Alabama did get blown out by a 6-6 Oklahoma team, but he neglected to mention that.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    CFP Selection Show is underway

    Here we go folks!

    It's a four-hour show, but the rankings/bracket should be revealed in the first 30-45 minutes.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    How do the resumes stack up for CFP hopefuls?

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    AP poll voters have Alabama over SMU

    Reminder: The AP poll has no bearing on the CFP rankings.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    After ACC title game thriller, College Football Playoff committee faces a massive decision: SMU or Alabama?

    The Mustangs' fate is in the hands of the selection committee after a dramatic finish to the ACC title game.

    Click the photo above to read the story. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
    Click the photo above to read the story. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Is there a better way to choose a CFP field? As committee faces backlash, leaders in the sport ponder changes

    Will there be controversy when the final CFP rankings are released on Sunday? (Amy Monks/Yahoo Sports)
    Click the photo above to read the story. (Amy Monks/Yahoo Sports)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    College Football Playoff predictions: What the 12-team bracket should look like on Sunday

    We know who the No. 1 team will be after Oregon stayed perfect on Saturday. How will the rest of the field look? (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    We know who the No. 1 team will be after Oregon stayed perfect on Saturday. How will the rest of the field look? (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Coaching carousel updates

    There's been plenty of movement on the college football coaching carousel the past 24 hours as well. Here are the moves that are reportedly being made:

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    How college football's championship Saturday played out

    First, the top stories from yesterday's championship games:

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Good morning folks and welcome to our live tracker for the College Football Playoff selection show!

    We still have about 90 minutes before the show begins, but there's plenty to talk about in anticipation of the revealing of the inaugural 12-team field.