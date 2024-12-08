College Football Playoff bracket, rankings reveal: Who made the 12-team field?

The final College Football Playoff bracket. (Hassan Ahmad/Yahoo Sports)

After four-plus months of on-field results and politicking by coaches, athletic directors and fans, the College Football Playoff selection committee announced Sunday the 12-team field.

The biggest question coming into Sunday was who would earn the final at-large spot between Alabama and SMU.

The committee put SMU (11-2) in the field one night after it lost 34-31 to Clemson on the last-second field goal in the ACC championship game. Alabama (9-3) is out after not making its conference title game.

That decision will be debated for a long time. As the for the rest of the bracket, here's how it shook out:

First-round byes

1. Oregon (13-0, Big Ten champion)

2. Georgia (11-2, SEC champion)

3. Boise State (12-1, Mountain West champion)

4. Arizona State (11-2, Big 12 champion)

First-round matchups

No. 12 Clemson (10-3, ACC champion) at No. 5 Texas (11-2, at-large): Dec. 20, 8 pm. ET

No. 11 SMU (11-2, at-large) at No. 6 Penn State (11-2, at-large): Dec. 21, noon ET

No. 10 Indiana (11-1, at-large) at No. 7 Notre Dame (11-1, at-large): Dec. 21, 4 p.m. ET

No. 9 Tennessee (10-2, at-large) at No. 8 Ohio State (10-2, at-large): Dec. 21, 8 p.m. ET