College Football Playoff betting: Alabama is an overwhelming choice of bettors to cover vs. Cincinnati

Bettors are backing Bama big time against Cincinnati.

The No. 1 Crimson Tide are favored by 13.5 points over the No. 4 Bearcats in Friday’s Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff. A staggering 92% of the handle is on Alabama to beat Cincinnati by 14 points or more. That money comes from 75% of the bets against the spread.

Over 90% of the handle on the total is on the under too. The total has moved down a point to 58.5 and 81% of the bets and 92% of the handle is on the under. There’s clearly a betting bias towards the Alabama defense being able to slow down Cincinnati’s offense.

The Bearcats are getting some moneyline love, however. Cincy is +400 to win the game straight up and the Bearcats are getting 75% of the moneyline bets and 64% of the money on the moneyline. Alabama, at -550, is only getting a quarter of the moneyline bets.

Alabama is a big favorite against Cincinnati after entering the SEC title game as an underdog to Georgia. The Crimson Tide easily won that game — and Bryce Young's performance helped earn him the Heisman. That game was just the third time since 2008 that Alabama had been an underdog. And the Tide have won straight up in all three of those games.

Michigan backed in Orange Bowl

In the other semifinal, No. 2 Michigan is favored by a majority of bettors to cover the spread against No. 3 Georgia. The Bulldogs are favored by eight points and are only getting 26% of bets against the spread. The 74% of bets on Michigan +8 make up 68% of the money bet against the spread in the Orange Bowl on Friday night.

The over/under bets are split much more evenly in the Orange Bowl too. The total has moved up from 43.5 at the open to 45.5 and 57% of bets are on the over. Those bets make up just 44% of the handle, however. There’s a few more big bets on the under, especially as the number has gone up.

Bettors also really like Michigan on the moneyline. The Big Ten champion Wolverines are +240 to win outright and are getting 93% of the moneyline bets at those odds.