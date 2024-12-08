College Football Playoff: Who has best, worst path to national championship game?

The debates rage on, but the first 12-team College Football Playoff bracket is set.

The CFP selection committee released its final rankings Sunday after making several important decisions. It gave SMU the final at-large berth over Alabama, put Boise State ahead of Arizona State among conference champions receiving automatic bids into the field, and designated Texas, Penn State, Notre Dame and Ohio State as the four teams that will host first-round games in less than two weeks.

But the path each team faces to make the national championship game in Atlanta on Jan. 20 is not necessarily according to the seed received. So who has the easiest path to a title, and who has the hardest? Here's a breakdown of what the bracket presents for every team that made the College Football Playoff field:

College Football Playoff bracket: Easiest path to national championship

The team with the toughest strength of schedule in the country this year got rewarded for winning the SEC championship game with perhaps the best path to the national championship game – which is also being played down the road in Atlanta this season. Georgia received a bye in the first round and then faces either Notre Dame or Indiana at the Sugar Bowl in the CFP quarterfinals. If Georgia advances to the semifinals, a matchup with Boise State, Penn State or SMU awaits.

The SEC didn't get four teams in the field, but the Longhorns only lost to one team this year (Georgia), and they've got a very reasonable path to the semifinals as the highest-ranked at-large team. Texas has a home game against the lowest-ranked team in the field (Clemson) in the CFP first round, and Big 12 champion Arizona State would await at the Peach Bowl in the CFP quarterfinals. Undefeated Oregon, Ohio State or Tennessee would be the Longhorns' opponent in the CFP semifinals.

The Mountain West champions get a first-round bye and wound up as the third-highest ranked conference champion in the field ahead of both Arizona State and Clemson. That distinction gives Boise State a CFP quarterfinal game against either Penn State or SMU at the Fiesta Bowl, instead of having to travel to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl. Georgia, Notre Dame or Indiana would loom in the CFP semifinals.

The Big Ten runner-up looks to have an easier path to the national championship than the Big Ten champion, a potential flaw to be addressed in the wake of this year's bracket reveal. Penn State has a home game against the final at-large team in the field (SMU) in the first round and Group of Five conference representative Boise State awaits the winner at the Fiesta Bowl in the CFP quarterfinals.

The only undefeated team in the country got a first-round bye, but the seeding imbalance created by requiring the top four conference champions to be the top four seeds appears to have affected the Ducks more than others. Oregon will play Ohio State or Tennessee in the Rose Bowl and then would have Arizona State, Texas or Clemson awaiting in the CFP semifinals.

The Sun Devils had an argument to be the No. 3 seed, which would have presented a more favorable route through the bracket. Arizona State does have a first-round bye but must travel across the country to play either Texas or Clemson in the Peach Bowl for the CFP quarterfinals.

CFP bracket: Hardest path to national championship

The Hoosiers would address any lingering concerns about their strength of schedule if they make it to the CFP national championship game. They've got arguably the toughest road to the title. Indiana would have to win at Notre Dame, beat Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, and then defeat Boise State, Penn State or SMU in the CFP semifinals.

The Vols just missed out on hosting a first-round home game and now must win at Ohio State and beat Oregon at the Rose Bowl just to qualify for the CFP semifinals. Both of Tennessee's losses this season came away from Neyland Stadium.

The Tigers were the last team to make the field as the No. 12 seed, and it would be quite the feat for them to make the national championship game. Clemson has a road game at Texas in the first round just to reach the CFP quarterfinals against Arizona State, and top-seeded Oregon would potentially be awaiting in the CFP semifinals.

The biggest debate in this 12-team bracket revolved around SMU's inclusion over Alabama, but the Mustangs' place in the bracket leaves some opportunity to make a run. SMU will have to beat Penn State on the road in the first round, and Boise State would be its quarterfinal opponent.

The Buckeyes are still licking their wounds after losing to Michigan to close the season, but they still have a chance to win a national championship with a first-round home game against Tennessee. The top-seeded Ducks, whom Ohio State nearly beat in Eugene, Oregon in October, looms as a potential CFP quarterfinal matchup.

The Fighting Irish wound up behind Texas and Penn State but ahead of Ohio State in the CFP seeding, and its path to the national championship is commensurate with that. Notre Dame hosts Indiana in an in-state rivalry game in the CFP first round, and the winner gets Georgia in the quarterfinals.

