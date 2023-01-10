College football national championship: Georgia routs TCU in blowout for back-to-back titles

Georgia bookended the 2022 season with dominance.

The No. 1 Bulldogs crushed No. 3 TCU, 65-7, to win their second national title in as many seasons on Monday night at SoFi Stadium. Georgia is the first team since Alabama in 2011 and 2012 to win back-to-back national titles and the first team in the College Football Playoff era to accomplish the feat.

It didn’t take long for Georgia to make it clear that TCU’s chances of winning the game were very slim. After TCU cut the lead to 10-7 in the first quarter after a coverage bust in the Georgia secondary set up a long pass play, the Bulldogs reeled off 24 straight points to end the first half thanks to a couple of Javon Bullard interceptions.

The Bulldogs scored a TD with 1:09 to go in the second quarter to go up 31-7 after Bullard intercepted Max Duggan on a wildly overthrown deep pass to Quentin Johnston. Bullard then picked off Duggan on a third and long deep in Georgia territory with 36 seconds to go before the half. AD Mitchell made a fantastic contested catch two plays later for a 38-7 halftime lead.

Georgia’s 58-point win is the biggest margin of victory in any national championship game dating back to the start of the BCS era in 1998, eclipsing USC’s 55-19 win over Oklahoma in January of 2005.

Read the rest of Nick Bromberg's title game recap right here.