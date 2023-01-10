College football national championship: Georgia routs TCU in blowout for back-to-back titles

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read

Georgia bookended the 2022 season with dominance.

The No. 1 Bulldogs crushed No. 3 TCU, 65-7, to win their second national title in as many seasons on Monday night at SoFi Stadium. Georgia is the first team since Alabama in 2011 and 2012 to win back-to-back national titles and the first team in the College Football Playoff era to accomplish the feat.

It didn’t take long for Georgia to make it clear that TCU’s chances of winning the game were very slim. After TCU cut the lead to 10-7 in the first quarter after a coverage bust in the Georgia secondary set up a long pass play, the Bulldogs reeled off 24 straight points to end the first half thanks to a couple of Javon Bullard interceptions.

The Bulldogs scored a TD with 1:09 to go in the second quarter to go up 31-7 after Bullard intercepted Max Duggan on a wildly overthrown deep pass to Quentin Johnston. Bullard then picked off Duggan on a third and long deep in Georgia territory with 36 seconds to go before the half. AD Mitchell made a fantastic contested catch two plays later for a 38-7 halftime lead.

Georgia’s 58-point win is the biggest margin of victory in any national championship game dating back to the start of the BCS era in 1998, eclipsing USC’s 55-19 win over Oklahoma in January of 2005.

Read the rest of Nick Bromberg's title game recap right here.

Live Updates

Latest Stories

  • Two scenarios for a possible Ukrainian counteroffensive

    The UK Ministry of Defence suggested that Russian forces face two equally exigent counteroffensive scenarios: in the North East of Ukraine, in Luhansk, and in the South in the Zaporizhzhya region.View on euronews

  • Jason Blum Predicts ‘RRR’ Will Win Best Picture: ‘Mark It Down, Please’

    "You heard it here first," the "M3GAN" producer tweeted.

  • Prince Harry Tells Michael Strahan of Royal Family 'Soap Opera:' 'There's a Lot of Soap'

    "For a lot of people, that's entertaining . . . And I think there's a lot of people who consume this stuff as if it's news, when it's not," he told Strahan in an ABC News interview

  • CFP national championship: Georgia bullies TCU 65-7 to win back-to-back titles

    Georgia is the first team since Alabama in 2011 and 2012 to win consecutive national titles.

  • ‘Sick and twisted’ ex-GP handed two more life sentences for abusing girls

    Manish Shah, 53, abused his trusted position when he persuaded female patients to undergo intimate examinations.

  • Kate Winslet Paused ‘Avatar 2’ Interview to Comfort a Young, First-Time Interviewer: ’You Don’t Have to Be Scared…You’ve Got This!’

    Kate Winslet’s press tour for “Avatar: The Way of Water” has included several memorable moments, but few come close to matching Winslet’s decision to help motivate a first-time interviewer during an international press junket. A video of Winslet sharing words of encouragement to a shy young reporter has gone viral on social media, with the […]

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Associate Nishad Singh Is Third to Meet With Prosecutors

    (Bloomberg) -- Former FTX engineering chief Nishad Singh met with federal prosecutors in a bid to become the third member of Sam Bankman-Fried’s inner circle to seek a cooperation deal in the fraud case over the cryptocurrency exchange’s collapse.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak:

  • Georgia blowout of TCU allows Stetson Bennett to watch 4th quarter from the sideline

    Stetson Bennett and the Georgia offense steamrolled TCU on Monday, allowing a curtain call for the now two-time national champion.

  • Comedian trains housemate’s dog to recognise ‘The Boys are Back in Town’ as signal for walk

    A comedian has spent the last six months training his housemate's dog to recognise Thin Lizzy's "The Boys are Back in Town" as a signal for walkies.Bo Johnson, 30, has been playing the Irish hard rock band's tune every time he took Josie for a walk.He began training the labrador and border collie mix in June and it only took about two months before the clever pooch began recognising the iconic opening riff.Now, whenever she hears the opening chords, she leaps up with excitement and gets ready for her walk.An adorable video shows Josie, seven, leaping up with excitement and running towards Bo at the very first second of the song.SWNS/Bo Johnson

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican bid to defend Trump immigration rule

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed an effort by a group of Republican state officials to revive former President Donald Trump's hardline policy that barred certain immigrants deemed likely to require government benefits from gaining lawful permanent residency. The justices turned away an appeal by 14 Republican state attorneys general, led by Ken Paxton of Texas, of a lower court ruling against their request to mount a legal defense of Trump's "public charge" rule after President Joe Biden's administration stopped defending the measure and later rescinded it.

  • White House says it doesn't want to 'go around Congress' on debt ceiling

    The White House on Sunday said it wasn't planning to circumvent Congress in order to raise the U.S. debt ceiling, a regular flashpoint in times of divided government. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that "we're not considering any measures that would go around Congress," calling on lawmakers to raise the limit without preconditions. Republicans, who recently took over control of the U.S. House of Representatives, have promised a bare-knuckle fight over any move to increase the limit.

  • Packers LB Quay Walker ejected after shoving Lions athletic trainer on the field

    Quay Walker has now been ejected twice this season.

  • Joe Biden Condemns “Assault On Democracy” After Jair Bolsonaro Supporters Storm Brazilian State Buildings

    U.S. President Joe Biden has condemned an “assault on democracy” in Brazil, calling the destruction and chaos that followed supporters of former President Jair Bolsanaro’s storming key state buildings “outrageous.” Leaders around the world have united in condemnation of the shocking developments in the capital Brasilia, which are eerily similar to the scenes in Washington […]

  • Fans defend Prince Harry for speaking about Caroline Flack in bombshell memoir

    Duke of Sussex was criticised for discussing Flack in his forthcoming memoirr, ‘Spare’

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver wire options to target this week

    Jets center Cole Perfetti and Kings 'tender Pheonix Copley headline this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. Boston maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time in eight games. Tatum was serenaded with “MVP! MVP!” chants late in the first half while attempting a free throw. The All-Star rewarded the Celtics fans in attendance with his highest-scoring game since dropping 38 points against Ho

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Mahomes sets record, Chiefs beat Raiders for AFC's top seed

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Patrick Mahomes set the NFL record for most passing and rushing yards in a season, and the Kansas City Chiefs rolled to a 31-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday to lock up the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Mahomes passed for 202 yards and rushed for 29 against the Raiders, giving him 5,608 total yards for the season. That surpassed the record of 5,562 yards set by Drew Brees in 2011 with the New Orleans Saints. More than setting the mark, Mahomes helped ensure the top seed for

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine