College football scores, updates: Florida-Tennessee, Texas-Texas Tech, Arkansas-Texas A&M and more

It's Week 4 in college football, which means conference play begins for most teams throughout the country. There are three ranked vs. ranked matchups on tap as well as five different ranked teams going on the road to face unranked conference opponents.

Here are the key games we're keeping an eye on Saturday.

(Note: All times ET, odds from BetMGM)

No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee

Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: CBS | Line: UT -10.5 | Total: 62.5

Florida started off the Billy Napier on a high note by upsetting Utah at home. Anthony Richardson looked like a Heisman contender with his performance that night, but it has been a mixed bag for the Gators since then, with a loss to Kentucky and a narrow victory over South Florida. Tennessee is off to a 3-0 start in its second season under Josh Heupel. Hendon Hooker has continued his stellar play at QB and he’ll need to keep that up against the Gators, who have beaten Tennessee in 16 of their last 17 meetings.

No. 15 Oregon at Washington State

Time: 4 p.m. | TV: Fox | Line: Oregon -6.5 | Total: 56.5

Oregon has bounced back after an embarrassing 49-3 loss to Georgia in the season opener. Since then, the Ducks beat up an FCS team in Week 2 before blowing out then-No. 12 BYU at home last week, 41-20. Bo Nix had five combined TDs in the win. Can the Ducks replicate that kind of effort in their Pac-12 opener in Pullman? Washington State is off to a 3-0 start, including a road upset over Wisconsin. QB Cameron Ward, a transfer from Incarnate Word, has looked shaky at times this season but seems to be getting his feet underneath him in his transition to the highest level of college football.

No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Texas A&M (Arlington, Texas)

Time: 7 p.m. | TV: ESPN | Line: TAMU -2.5 | Total: 48.5

Coming off a surprisingly tough win over Missouri State, expect the 3-0 Razorbacks to come out with much more focus when they goes up against Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Texas A&M, meanwhile, managed to bounce back after its disappointing Week 2 home loss to Appalachian State. The Aggies made a change at quarterback and got a 17-9 win over No. 13 Miami. Even with the QB change from Haynes King to Max Johnson, the offense did not look very good. It remains to be seen how the unit will look against Arkansas.

No. 7 USC at Oregon State

Time: 9:30 p.m. | TV: Pac-12 | Line: USC -6.5 | Total: 70.5

USC will have its most significant test of the Lincoln Riley era so far when it goes up to Corvallis to face an underrated Oregon State team. Through three games, the hype about USC has been justified as Caleb Williams has been tearing up defenses during the Trojans’ 3-0 start. The Beavers, who are 3-0 with wins over Boise State and Fresno State, have steadily improved during Jonathan Smith’s tenure as head coach. If the Beavers can pull off the upset here, it would be just their third win over a ranked opponent since 2013.

What's happened so far: