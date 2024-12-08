Advertisement
College football live scores, updates: Oregon vs. Penn State, SMU vs. Clemson

yahoo sports staff

Conference championship weekend is here.

No. 15 Arizona State got things started on Saturday with an absolute drubbing of No. 16 Iowa State in the Big 12 title game. Star RB Cam Skattebo had 208 total yards and three touchdowns in a 45-19 Sun Devils win.

Later, No. 5 Georgia fought off No. 2 Texas in an overtime thriller to win the SEC championship, but the Bulldogs may have lost Carson Beck to injury in the process.

The 12-team bracket will be announced Sunday afternoon.

Here's what we'll be watching the rest of the day (scroll down for live updates).

Time: 8 p.m. | TV: CBS | Line: Oregon -3.5 | Total: 49.5

Is the Big Ten title game a play-in for the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff? The Ducks enter as the only undefeated team at the top level of college football while Penn State took advantage of Ohio State’s loss to Michigan to sneak into the title game and move up a spot in the CFP rankings.

Time: 8 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: SMU -2.5 | Total: 55.5

The ACC title game could have the most at stake. An SMU win likely gives the conference just one team in the College Football Playoff. A Clemson win could mean two berths for the conference, but only if the playoff committee keeps an 11-2 SMU team ahead of a 9-3 Alabama team that jumped Miami (10-2) on Tuesday in the next-to-last set of rankings.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Penn State!

    Drew Allar floats a 22-yard TD pass to Nick Singleton for the score.

    Back and forth we go in this one.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Oregon!

    Kenyon Sadiq hauls in his 2nd TD catch of the day from Dillon Gabriel.

    The Ducks have two touchdowns on two drives, and they're rolling early in Indy.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown SMU!

    The Mustangs finally have some positive momentum after a lengthy drive culminates in a 24-yard TD run by QB Kevin Jennings. They needed that after the way this game started.

    Clemson 14, SMU 7

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Clemson!

    Cade Klubkin's quick pass to Jake Briningstool goes for another score.

    The Tigers have stunned SMU to start this game, leading 14-0.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Clemson!

    Cade Klubnik finds a WIDE OPEN Bryant Wesco Jr. for the quick score. Really fast start for the Tigers.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Oregon!

    Kenyon Sadiq with a 28-yard catch, run and hurdle for the TD.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    SMU fumble! Clemson ball!

    T.J. Parker strips the ball from SMU QB Kevin Jennings.

    Clemson takes over at the SMU 33. Big start for the Tigers.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Big Ten, ACC games kick off

    Our final conference championship games of the night are underway.

    Oregon gets the ball first vs. Penn State.

    SMU starts with the ball vs. Clemson.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: Georgia 22, Texas 19

    No. 5 Georgia clinches a first-round bye in the playoff, while No. 2 Texas will surely still be in the field. But how far will the Longhorns drop? We'll find out Sunday.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Georgia wins SEC title!

    Trevor Etienne punches in the winning 4-yard TD!

    And to add to the drama, he took the handoff from injured QB Carson Beck, who stepped in after the backup QB had to sit out a play after losing his helmet.

    Wild finish in Atlanta.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Georgia first and goal

    Gunner Stockton runs for a first down inside the 5 and takes a huge hit at the end.

    Play wasn't ruled as targeting.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texas kicks FG

    Texas gets 3 points out of its OT possession with Bert Auburn's 32-yard kick.

    Georgia will have a shot to win with a TD.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Arch Manning opens OT

    The most famous backup QB in the nation, Arch Manning, makes his first appearance of the game on Texas' first play of overtime. And he rushes for 5 yards, then promptly exits.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    OT in Atlanta!

    We're officially playing extra football to decide the SEC championship. Let's go.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Tie game! Texas hits FG!

    Bert Auburn hits from 37 yards to tie it at 16-16 with 18 seconds left!

    Clutch kick for a guy who's already missed two kicks today.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texas moves into FG range

    Longhorns are now inside the Georgia 30 after converting on 4th and 2 near midfield.

    We're down to 42 seconds on the clock.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texas gets it back with an INT!

    Gunner Stockton makes a huge mistake and throws an interception right to Jahdae Barron on 3rd and long.

    Texas has life, trailing by 3 with a little more than 2 minutes to play.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Georgia interception!

    Quinn Ewers is picked off by Daylen Everette for the second time today. Georgia takes over at the UT 28.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Georgia takes lead with a FG

    Georgia's very long drive stalls at the 3-yard line, but it takes the lead with a short field goal.

    The fake punt kept that one going for the Bulldogs, who lead by 3 with 4:30 to play.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Fake punt pays off for Georgia!

    Kirby Smart opts for a fake punt on 4th-and-5 from his own 30-yard line, and it works! What a bold call.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Texas!

    Quinn Ewers flips it to DeAndre Moore Jr. on a run-pass option and Moore races to the end zone for a 41-yard score.

    We're all tied up in Atlanta!

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Georgia adds a FG

    Peyton Woodring's 24-yard boot extends the Bulldogs' lead to 7.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Etienne breaks free

    Trevor Etienne busts a 48-yard run to start Georgia's drive.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texas FG NO GOOD

    Quinn Ewers takes a costly sack on 3rd down and then Bert Auburn misses the 51-yard field goal try wide left. Another missed opportunity for the Longhorns.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texas defense gets big stop

    Gunner Stockton's second drive didn't go as smoothly, as he fumbles it out of bounds for a big loss on 3rd down.

    Georgia has to punt from its own end zone and Texas returns it into UGA territory.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Georgia!

    Trevor Etienne finishes the drive with a powerful 10-yard TD run. Just like that the Bulldogs lead!

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    New QB is slinging it

    Georgia's new QB is leading the team on its best drive of the game so far. What a start for him

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Carson Beck ruled out

    Georgia will go with redshirt sophomore Gunner Stockton under center the rest of the way as Beck won't return for the game, per the ABC broadcast.

    Beck was injured on the final play of the first half:

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Update on Georgia's QB situation

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Sark sends message to refs

    Texas' biggest issue in the first half has been drive-killing penalties (8 total for 80 yards).

    Coach Steve Sarkisian's response when asked about the penalties?

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Georgia's offense is struggling

    And if Carson Beck is hurt, it could get worse.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Halftime: Texas 6, Georgia 3

    The first half ends on a wild play. Carson Beck fumbles, Texas scoops it up and tries to score. But after a few laterals, it all ends harmlessly.

    Beck appeared to be hurt on the play.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Matthew McConaughey and Nick Saban are wondering when these teams are going to start scoring.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texas misses FG

    Texas sees another promising drive stall out, and Bert Auburn hooks a 42-yard try.

    It's a field goal fest in Atlanta so far.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Georgia kicks FG

    Peyton Woodring's 44-yard field goal gets the Bulldogs on the board.

    Georgia went 49 yards in 8 plays on by far its best offensive drive of the game.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Another field goal for Texas

    Bert Auburn his from 42 yards and Texas doubles its lead to 6-0.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texas converts on 4th down

    Texas uses some trickery to get the first down on a Jaydon Blue run.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    What a catch

    Texas WR Matthew Golden went up and GOT this one!

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texas defense came to play

    Georgia's offense has run 7 plays for 9 yards so far. Can't get anything going against the fierce UT defense early.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texas kicks FG

    Bert Auburn splits the uprights on a 41-yarder to open the scoring in this one.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Big play for Texas!

    Quinn Ewers launches a bomb to Matthew Golden, who goes for 50 yards down the sideline.

    Longhorns are in business.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Georgia interception!

    Quinn Ewers' pass bounced off the hands of Isaiah Bond and into the waiting arms of Georgia's Daylen Everette.

    Bulldogs take over at their own 33.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Kickoff is here!

    After a long gap between games, the SEC championship is finally underway in Atlanta.

    Texas has the ball to start us off.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    CFP is watching closely...

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: ASU 45, ISU 19

    Buoyed by Cam Skattebo's 208 yards and 3 TDs, the Sun Devils run away with the Big 12 title in their first year in the conference.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Ohio wins MAC championship

    In the only other game this morning, the Bobcats made a meal out of Miami (Ohio). This touchdown run by Anthony Tyus III sealed things late in the fourth.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Iowa State

    The Cyclones have found the end zone for the first time since their opening drive. Rocco Becht is back in the game and he hit Jaylin Noel for a 25-yard touchdown with 7:27 left.

    They went for 2, but didn't get it.

    ASU 45, ISU 19

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Iowa State adds FG

    The Cyclones finally cobbled together another scoring drive, mostly with true freshman Connor Moberly under center in place of Rocco Becht after the big hit. But they have to settle for a Kyle Konrardy field goal in the red zone.

    ASU 45, ISU 13

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    ASU player ejected for targeting

    The fourth quarter is underway and ASU's Shamari Simmons was just disqualified for targeting after a huge hit on Rocco Becht. He'll have the sit out the first half of ASU's first-round CFP game for that one.