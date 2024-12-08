College football live scores, updates: Oregon vs. Penn State, SMU vs. Clemson

Conference championship weekend is here.

No. 15 Arizona State got things started on Saturday with an absolute drubbing of No. 16 Iowa State in the Big 12 title game. Star RB Cam Skattebo had 208 total yards and three touchdowns in a 45-19 Sun Devils win.

Later, No. 5 Georgia fought off No. 2 Texas in an overtime thriller to win the SEC championship, but the Bulldogs may have lost Carson Beck to injury in the process.

The 12-team bracket will be announced Sunday afternoon.

Here's what we'll be watching the rest of the day (scroll down for live updates).

Time: 8 p.m. | TV: CBS | Line: Oregon -3.5 | Total: 49.5

Is the Big Ten title game a play-in for the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff? The Ducks enter as the only undefeated team at the top level of college football while Penn State took advantage of Ohio State’s loss to Michigan to sneak into the title game and move up a spot in the CFP rankings.

Time: 8 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: SMU -2.5 | Total: 55.5

The ACC title game could have the most at stake. An SMU win likely gives the conference just one team in the College Football Playoff. A Clemson win could mean two berths for the conference, but only if the playoff committee keeps an 11-2 SMU team ahead of a 9-3 Alabama team that jumped Miami (10-2) on Tuesday in the next-to-last set of rankings.