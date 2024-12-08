Yahoo Sports Staff
College football live scores, updates: Oregon vs. Penn State, SMU vs. Clemson
Conference championship weekend is here.
No. 15 Arizona State got things started on Saturday with an absolute drubbing of No. 16 Iowa State in the Big 12 title game. Star RB Cam Skattebo had 208 total yards and three touchdowns in a 45-19 Sun Devils win.
Later, No. 5 Georgia fought off No. 2 Texas in an overtime thriller to win the SEC championship, but the Bulldogs may have lost Carson Beck to injury in the process.
The 12-team bracket will be announced Sunday afternoon.
Here's what we'll be watching the rest of the day (scroll down for live updates).
No. 3 Penn State vs. No. 1 Oregon
Time: 8 p.m. | TV: CBS | Line: Oregon -3.5 | Total: 49.5
Is the Big Ten title game a play-in for the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff? The Ducks enter as the only undefeated team at the top level of college football while Penn State took advantage of Ohio State’s loss to Michigan to sneak into the title game and move up a spot in the CFP rankings.
No. 17 Clemson vs. No. 8 SMU
Time: 8 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: SMU -2.5 | Total: 55.5
The ACC title game could have the most at stake. An SMU win likely gives the conference just one team in the College Football Playoff. A Clemson win could mean two berths for the conference, but only if the playoff committee keeps an 11-2 SMU team ahead of a 9-3 Alabama team that jumped Miami (10-2) on Tuesday in the next-to-last set of rankings.
Touchdown Penn State!
Drew Allar floats a 22-yard TD pass to Nick Singleton for the score.
Back and forth we go in this one.
Touchdown Oregon!
Kenyon Sadiq hauls in his 2nd TD catch of the day from Dillon Gabriel.
The Ducks have two touchdowns on two drives, and they're rolling early in Indy.
Fake the pitch and throw the touchdown. Kenyon Sadiq finds the end zone again! pic.twitter.com/Lb3bp1SnLE
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 8, 2024
Touchdown SMU!
The Mustangs finally have some positive momentum after a lengthy drive culminates in a 24-yard TD run by QB Kevin Jennings. They needed that after the way this game started.
Clemson 14, SMU 7
We’ve got the makings of a ballgame folks 😍
Kevin Jennings keeps goes untouched for the 24 yard tuddy!
📺 @SMUFB | ABC | #ACCFCG 🏆pic.twitter.com/64PlgpMTKb
— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) December 8, 2024
Touchdown Clemson!
Cade Klubkin's quick pass to Jake Briningstool goes for another score.
The Tigers have stunned SMU to start this game, leading 14-0.
Clemson up on SMU 14-0 only five minutes into the game#Clemson #ACCpic.twitter.com/leEsKpzrOE
— CFB Saturday Slate w/ Mick N Bus (@CFB_SatSlate) December 8, 2024
Touchdown Clemson!
Cade Klubnik finds a WIDE OPEN Bryant Wesco Jr. for the quick score. Really fast start for the Tigers.
FAST START! 🐅
Watch on ABC: https://t.co/VtYbyzuRjT https://t.co/2zRbfJzU4u pic.twitter.com/MdKlaBLP3p
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 8, 2024
Touchdown Oregon!
Kenyon Sadiq with a 28-yard catch, run and hurdle for the TD.
HURDLE!! TOUCHDOWN DUCKS!! pic.twitter.com/SPqWsUq5Rl
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 8, 2024
SMU fumble! Clemson ball!
T.J. Parker strips the ball from SMU QB Kevin Jennings.
Clemson takes over at the SMU 33. Big start for the Tigers.
Big Ten, ACC games kick off
Our final conference championship games of the night are underway.
Oregon gets the ball first vs. Penn State.
SMU starts with the ball vs. Clemson.
Final: Georgia 22, Texas 19
No. 5 Georgia clinches a first-round bye in the playoff, while No. 2 Texas will surely still be in the field. But how far will the Longhorns drop? We'll find out Sunday.
Georgia wins SEC title!
Trevor Etienne punches in the winning 4-yard TD!
And to add to the drama, he took the handoff from injured QB Carson Beck, who stepped in after the backup QB had to sit out a play after losing his helmet.
Wild finish in Atlanta.
TREVOR ETIENNE TAKES IT IN!!!!!!!!!!! GEORGIA WINS THE SEC CHAMPIONSHIP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/oh2BGuQ8OX
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 8, 2024
Georgia first and goal
Gunner Stockton runs for a first down inside the 5 and takes a huge hit at the end.
Play wasn't ruled as targeting.
OH MY WHAT A HIT pic.twitter.com/AJ1Dc2ra1J
— Alex 👋 (@Dubs408) December 8, 2024
Texas kicks FG
Texas gets 3 points out of its OT possession with Bert Auburn's 32-yard kick.
Georgia will have a shot to win with a TD.
Arch Manning opens OT
The most famous backup QB in the nation, Arch Manning, makes his first appearance of the game on Texas' first play of overtime. And he rushes for 5 yards, then promptly exits.
OT in Atlanta!
We're officially playing extra football to decide the SEC championship. Let's go.
Tie game! Texas hits FG!
Bert Auburn hits from 37 yards to tie it at 16-16 with 18 seconds left!
Clutch kick for a guy who's already missed two kicks today.
WE ARE TIED. pic.twitter.com/s57e8ixTsy
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 8, 2024
Texas moves into FG range
Longhorns are now inside the Georgia 30 after converting on 4th and 2 near midfield.
We're down to 42 seconds on the clock.
Texas gets it back with an INT!
Gunner Stockton makes a huge mistake and throws an interception right to Jahdae Barron on 3rd and long.
Texas has life, trailing by 3 with a little more than 2 minutes to play.
In case y'all need more film @jimthorpeaward 👀@Officia1dae pic.twitter.com/KDLO1pDTfh
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 8, 2024
Georgia interception!
Quinn Ewers is picked off by Daylen Everette for the second time today. Georgia takes over at the UT 28.
PICKED OFF!!! pic.twitter.com/7xaeknAUeD
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 8, 2024
Georgia takes lead with a FG
Georgia's very long drive stalls at the 3-yard line, but it takes the lead with a short field goal.
The fake punt kept that one going for the Bulldogs, who lead by 3 with 4:30 to play.
Fake punt pays off for Georgia!
Kirby Smart opts for a fake punt on 4th-and-5 from his own 30-yard line, and it works! What a bold call.
GEORGIA FAKES THE PUNT AND THEY CONVERT! pic.twitter.com/5HkG2wGQ9l
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 8, 2024
Touchdown Texas!
Quinn Ewers flips it to DeAndre Moore Jr. on a run-pass option and Moore races to the end zone for a 41-yard score.
We're all tied up in Atlanta!
That man got WHEELSSSS 🏎️@DeandreMooreJr pic.twitter.com/xx3qyZnmaA
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 7, 2024
Georgia adds a FG
Peyton Woodring's 24-yard boot extends the Bulldogs' lead to 7.
Etienne breaks free
Trevor Etienne busts a 48-yard run to start Georgia's drive.
Etienne breaks free ⏩
📺 ABC #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/TERFdAFBcq
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 7, 2024
Texas FG NO GOOD
Quinn Ewers takes a costly sack on 3rd down and then Bert Auburn misses the 51-yard field goal try wide left. Another missed opportunity for the Longhorns.
Texas defense gets big stop
Gunner Stockton's second drive didn't go as smoothly, as he fumbles it out of bounds for a big loss on 3rd down.
Georgia has to punt from its own end zone and Texas returns it into UGA territory.
OMG @ColinSimmons__ 😤🤘 pic.twitter.com/1sZFTdZ8fe
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 7, 2024
Touchdown Georgia!
Trevor Etienne finishes the drive with a powerful 10-yard TD run. Just like that the Bulldogs lead!
TREVOR ETIENNE GRABS THE LEAD FOR GEORGIA! pic.twitter.com/Y9M7plwDuB
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 7, 2024
New QB is slinging it
Georgia's new QB is leading the team on its best drive of the game so far. What a start for him
LAWSON LUCKIE WHAT A GRAB pic.twitter.com/UJAkIuUhnC
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 7, 2024
Carson Beck ruled out
Georgia will go with redshirt sophomore Gunner Stockton under center the rest of the way as Beck won't return for the game, per the ABC broadcast.
Beck was injured on the final play of the first half:
Carson Beck took a big shot there pic.twitter.com/23lj7W4qKF
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 7, 2024
Update on Georgia's QB situation
Three quarterbacks warming up on the Georgia sideline, and none of them are Carson Beck
— Jay Busbee (@jaybusbee) December 7, 2024
Sark sends message to refs
Texas' biggest issue in the first half has been drive-killing penalties (8 total for 80 yards).
Coach Steve Sarkisian's response when asked about the penalties?
Steve Sarkisian didn't mince his words 😳 pic.twitter.com/6Z9GjOhr80
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 7, 2024
Georgia's offense is struggling
And if Carson Beck is hurt, it could get worse.
UPDATE AT THE HALF:
Georgia currently has 54 total yards and -2 rushing yards 😳 https://t.co/agu64Sw39v
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 7, 2024
Halftime: Texas 6, Georgia 3
The first half ends on a wild play. Carson Beck fumbles, Texas scoops it up and tries to score. But after a few laterals, it all ends harmlessly.
Beck appeared to be hurt on the play.
CHAOS TO END THE FIRST HALF BETWEEN TEXAS AND GEORGIA!!! pic.twitter.com/HxT8QEuayJ
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 7, 2024
Matthew McConaughey and Nick Saban are wondering when these teams are going to start scoring.
Alright, alright, alright 🤠@McConaughey and Nick Saban in the house!!! pic.twitter.com/erwUdQePWw
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 7, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Texas misses FG
Texas sees another promising drive stall out, and Bert Auburn hooks a 42-yard try.
It's a field goal fest in Atlanta so far.
No Good. pic.twitter.com/jBTjj7OfP6
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 7, 2024
Georgia kicks FG
Peyton Woodring's 44-yard field goal gets the Bulldogs on the board.
Georgia went 49 yards in 8 plays on by far its best offensive drive of the game.
Another field goal for Texas
Bert Auburn his from 42 yards and Texas doubles its lead to 6-0.
Texas converts on 4th down
Texas uses some trickery to get the first down on a Jaydon Blue run.
Texas with the fourth down conversion pic.twitter.com/XfEtrT1gPn
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 7, 2024
What a catch
Texas WR Matthew Golden went up and GOT this one!
THE CATCH IS GOLDEN ✨@QuinnEwers ➡️ @MatthewGolden_2 pic.twitter.com/LOLT248I2M
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 7, 2024
Texas defense came to play
Georgia's offense has run 7 plays for 9 yards so far. Can't get anything going against the fierce UT defense early.
Texas kicks FG
Bert Auburn splits the uprights on a 41-yarder to open the scoring in this one.
Big play for Texas!
Quinn Ewers launches a bomb to Matthew Golden, who goes for 50 yards down the sideline.
Longhorns are in business.
Georgia interception!
Quinn Ewers' pass bounced off the hands of Isaiah Bond and into the waiting arms of Georgia's Daylen Everette.
Bulldogs take over at their own 33.
Daylen tipped it to himself‼️
📺 ABC #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/FyCgJzZmPW
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 7, 2024
Kickoff is here!
After a long gap between games, the SEC championship is finally underway in Atlanta.
Texas has the ball to start us off.
CFP is watching closely...
#BTS @CFBPlayoff selection committee watching the @Big12Conference champ game @ASUFootball @CycloneFB pic.twitter.com/jktDl9o9oW
— Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) December 7, 2024
Final: ASU 45, ISU 19
Buoyed by Cam Skattebo's 208 yards and 3 TDs, the Sun Devils run away with the Big 12 title in their first year in the conference.
Ohio wins MAC championship
In the only other game this morning, the Bobcats made a meal out of Miami (Ohio). This touchdown run by Anthony Tyus III sealed things late in the fourth.
The MAC championship is coming back to Athens, Ohio 😍 pic.twitter.com/fABbEzBASE
— Joey Gulino (@JGulinoYahoo) December 7, 2024
Touchdown Iowa State
The Cyclones have found the end zone for the first time since their opening drive. Rocco Becht is back in the game and he hit Jaylin Noel for a 25-yard touchdown with 7:27 left.
They went for 2, but didn't get it.
ASU 45, ISU 19
Iowa State adds FG
The Cyclones finally cobbled together another scoring drive, mostly with true freshman Connor Moberly under center in place of Rocco Becht after the big hit. But they have to settle for a Kyle Konrardy field goal in the red zone.
ASU 45, ISU 13
ASU player ejected for targeting
The fourth quarter is underway and ASU's Shamari Simmons was just disqualified for targeting after a huge hit on Rocco Becht. He'll have the sit out the first half of ASU's first-round CFP game for that one.
OH MY GOD! ROCCO BECHT GOT CRACKED!!! pic.twitter.com/BH48yYxWji
— 🏆🥇 (@fsh733) December 7, 2024