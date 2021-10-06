College football line movement: Big games maintain status quo

Week 6 of the college football season is upon us. It's not the greatest slate of the season, but there are definitely some intriguing games on the docket. We have the "Red River Showdown" as well as a huge game in the Big Ten that could impact the national championship picture.

Early in the week, most of the significant line movement has come on the less-marquee matchups. Oftentimes, it's the lesser matchups that present the most value when it comes to betting. What is the market saying for this upcoming weekend in college football?

Not much on the marquee games

Most bettors love betting on marquee games. Games involving ranked teams or big schools are like candy for a 5-year old. However, early in the week there hasn't been much line movement on the bigger games.

Texas vs. Oklahoma: Neither the total nor point spread has moved since the line opened for the Red River Showdown. The Sooners are 3.5-point favorites with the total sitting at 63.5 points.

Penn State vs. Iowa: Iowa opened as a 2.5-point favorite at home against the Nittany Lions and that's where the spread remains. The total has seen some movement as it currently sits at 41 after opening at 42.5.

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras warms up before a game against Maryland. (Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Arkansas vs. Mississippi: Both teams look to rebound after losses to the best two teams in the country. Ole Miss is a 6-point favorite with the total sitting at 66. Both markets have moved slightly since the opening line of Ole Miss -5 and the opening total of 65.

Georgia vs. Auburn: Georgia is a 15-point road favorite with the total sitting at 46. Auburn opened as a 14-point underdog with the total at 45 points.

Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech: Virginia Tech opened as a 1.5 point underdog, but that number is down to just 1-point now. The total hasn't moved and currently sits at 46.5 points.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M: This game isn't as intriguing due to the downfall of the Aggies, but Alabama opened as a 17.5-point favorite. The number is now 18-points. The total has moved to 52 after opening at 51.

Story continues

Which lines have moved the most?

I warned you all earlier in the article. The games with the most intriguing line movements are probably very far off your radar.

San Jose State vs. Colorado State: San Jose State opened as a 1-point favorite, but now they find themselves as 2.5-point underdogs against Colorado State.

UTEP vs. Southern Mississippi: UTEP opened as a 1-point underdog, but now they find themselves as 2.5-point favorites against Southern Mississippi.

Air Force vs. Wyoming: Air Force has ballooned out to a 6-point favorite after the opening market had them as just a 3.5-point favorite against Wyoming.

South Alabama vs. Texas State: South Alabama opened as a 1-point favorite, but the line has moved through the key number of three. Texas State is now a 3.5-point underdog on Saturday.

BYU vs. Boise State: Hey, finally a game you might actually be interested in watching! BYU is now a 5.5-point favorite, up from the opening number of 3.5-points.

Which totals are on the move?

We've seen four games on this weekend's slate have their totals move by at least 3 points since the opening number.

Buffalo vs. Kent State: The total for Buffalo-Kent State is up to 65.5 points. It's now one of the higher totals on the slate after opening with a total of 61.

South Carolina vs. Tennessee: Tennessee just hung 62 points on Missouri last weekend, and it seems like the market might be expecting another high-scoring affair. The total in this game is up to 56.5 points currently after opening at 52.

Virginia vs. Louisville: Virginia's defense has been poor to begin the season and the market has taken notice. The total for this game is up to 69.5 points after opening at 66.

Miami Ohio vs. Eastern Michigan: More MACtion on the list. The total in this game is up to 59 points after opening at 55.5 points.