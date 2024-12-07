College football games today: How to watch, stream Saturday's conference championships

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

With the new, expanded 12-team playoff this year, a conference championship has never been more important. Five automatic bids are doled out to the five highest-ranking conference champs, meaning we could see a team ranked well outside the top-12 earn a shot at a national title if they can win their conference.

Saturday will see a myriad of matchups that could alter the CFP landscape. The winner of the ACC championship between Clemson and SMU will see one of the teams earn a first-round bye. It's win-or-go-home for the Big 12 championship between Arizona State and Iowa State. Meanwhile, the outcomes of the SEC and Big 10 matchups will determine who gets a first-round bye and who must trudge through an extra game for their championship aspirations.

Here's the full schedule for Saturday's college football championship weekend slate.

College Football Conference Championship Weekend Schedule

Saturday, Dec. 7

All times Eastern.

No. 16 Iowa State vs. No. 15 Arizona State: 12 p.m. on ABC and Fubo

Ohio vs. Miami (OH): 12 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+, and Fubo

No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 2 Texas: 4 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+, and Fubo

Marshall vs. Louisiana: 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+, and Fubo

No. 3 Penn State vs. No. 1 Oregon: 8 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+, and Fubo

No. 17 Clemson vs. No. 8 SMU: 8 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+, and Fubo

