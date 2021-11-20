College football games on television and streaming on Saturday (Nov. 20)

Michigan State at Ohio State, a matchup with major College Football Playoff implications, highlights Saturday’s schedule of games no television and streaming.

Ohio State is ranked No. 4 in the latest CFP rankings. Michigan State is No. 7 for coach Mel Tucker, who reportedly has been offered a 10-year, $93 million contract extension to remain in East Lansing. ABC has the noon telecast.

No. 2-ranked Alabama plays host to No. 21 Arkansas at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. An Alabama win clinches the SEC West title and a spot in Atlanta against top-ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

No. 3-ranked Oregon travels to No. 23 Utah in the primetime 7:30 p.m. matchup on ABC.

As for Kentucky, Taylor Zarzour will be on play-by-play, Matt Stinchcomb on color and Tera Talmadge on the sidelines for the SEC Network when the Wildcats face New Mexico State at noon.

Her is the list of college football games on television Saturday: