College football games on television and streaming Saturday (Nov. 5)

It’s a big weekend for SEC college football.

No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, the undefeated Tennessee Volunteers travel to Athens to face undefeated and defending national champions Georgia at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. The Bulldogs are No. 3 in the CFP rankings and No. 1 in the AP Top 25. Tennessee is No. 2 in the AP Top 25.

Then at 7 p.m. on ESPN, the Alabama Crimson Tide travels to Baton Rouge to face the LSU Tigers. Alabama is No. 6 in both the CFP rankings and the AP Top 25. LSU is No. 10 in the CFP rankings and No. 15 in the AP Top 25.

Kentucky visits Missouri for a noon game on the SEC Network. The Wildcats are 5-3 overall and 2-3 in the SEC. Missouri is 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the conference. Jay Alter, Dustin Fox and Lauren Sisler comprise the television team.

Here is the full list of college football games on television and streaming networks Saturday:

Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant (88) celebrates with teammates scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

