Advertisement

College football games on television and streaming for Saturday (Oct. 28)

John Clay
·2 min read

In Saturday’s slate of college football games on television and streaming, Louisville and Kentucky are in back-to-back time slots on ESPN.

In a matchup of ranked teams, No. 18 Louisville plays host to No. 20 Duke at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN. Louisville is 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the ACC. Duke is 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the ACC. Both teams are coming off losses. Two weeks ago, Louisville lost at Pittsburgh 38-21. Last Saturday, Duke lost at Florida State 38-20.

At 7 p.m. on ESPN, Kentucky plays host to No. 21 Tennessee. UK is 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. The Wildcats hope to snap their current two-game losing streak and a two-game losing streak to Tennessee. The Volunteers are also 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the conference. Tennessee is coming off a 34-20 loss at Alabama in which UT led 20-7 at the half.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel argues with an official during a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel argues with an official during a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

No. 8 Oregon is at No. 13 Utah on Fox at 3:30 p.m. Both teams are 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Pac-12. Oregon’s lone loss was 36-33 at Washington on Oct. 14. Utah’s lone loss was 21-7 at Oregon State on Sept. 29.

At 3:30 p.m. on CBS, No. 1 Georgia takes on Florida in their annual Jacksonville game. Georgia is 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the SEC but the Bulldogs will be without the services of star tight end Brock Bowers, who suffered a high ankle sprain two weeks ago against Vanderbilt. Since losing 33-14 at Kentucky on Sept. 30, Florida has beaten Vanderbilt 38-14 and South Carolina 41-39.

Here’s the full list of college football games on television and streaming for Saturday:

Saturday’s Kentucky-Tennessee football game is a ‘prove-it’ game for the Wildcats

How Kentucky football and No. 21 Tennessee match up — with a game prediction

Sports betting is off to a solid start in Kentucky, and it should get even stronger

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky football game vs. No. 21 Tennessee