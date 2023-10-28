College football games on television and streaming for Saturday (Oct. 28)

In Saturday’s slate of college football games on television and streaming, Louisville and Kentucky are in back-to-back time slots on ESPN.

In a matchup of ranked teams, No. 18 Louisville plays host to No. 20 Duke at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN. Louisville is 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the ACC. Duke is 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the ACC. Both teams are coming off losses. Two weeks ago, Louisville lost at Pittsburgh 38-21. Last Saturday, Duke lost at Florida State 38-20.

At 7 p.m. on ESPN, Kentucky plays host to No. 21 Tennessee. UK is 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. The Wildcats hope to snap their current two-game losing streak and a two-game losing streak to Tennessee. The Volunteers are also 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the conference. Tennessee is coming off a 34-20 loss at Alabama in which UT led 20-7 at the half.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel argues with an official during a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

No. 8 Oregon is at No. 13 Utah on Fox at 3:30 p.m. Both teams are 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Pac-12. Oregon’s lone loss was 36-33 at Washington on Oct. 14. Utah’s lone loss was 21-7 at Oregon State on Sept. 29.

At 3:30 p.m. on CBS, No. 1 Georgia takes on Florida in their annual Jacksonville game. Georgia is 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the SEC but the Bulldogs will be without the services of star tight end Brock Bowers, who suffered a high ankle sprain two weeks ago against Vanderbilt. Since losing 33-14 at Kentucky on Sept. 30, Florida has beaten Vanderbilt 38-14 and South Carolina 41-39.

Here’s the full list of college football games on television and streaming for Saturday:

