Some college football fans were quite mad NBC interrupted Clemson-Notre Dame for Joe Biden's victory speech

Jack Baer
Writer

After five days of counting votes, former vice president Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. The extended nature of the count left some networks with hard programming decisions.

NBC in particular had to decide if it would interrupt Saturday’s highly anticipated matchup between No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame for Biden’s victory speech. Like other networks, NBC picked Biden and decided to air the game on its sister USA Network while the president-elect spoke. ABC made a similar decision with Stanford-Oregon.

NBC made it very clear this would happen, announcing it would make the switch ahead of time and having broadcaster Mike Tirico repeatedly warn viewers during the game.

That still didn’t stop some college football fans from being very, very angry about missing part of the game.

Not everyone wanted to see Joe Biden on Saturday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

As Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris took the stage, fans took to Twitter to yell at NBC for its decision. Some examples can be seen below, but believe us, this is not the extent of the internet yelling.

You can check out some of NBC’s mentions yourself, but be ready for some graphic language.

Some people were really mad to see Joe Biden

It’s easy to disregard these people for being incapable of changing the channel, though it’s worth noting that USA Network was not an option for people watching on antennas.

And few even thought about the poor USA Network viewers who missed a big chunk of “Guardians of the Galaxy 2.”

