Some college football fans were quite mad NBC interrupted Clemson-Notre Dame for Joe Biden's victory speech

After five days of counting votes, former vice president Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. The extended nature of the count left some networks with hard programming decisions.

NBC in particular had to decide if it would interrupt Saturday’s highly anticipated matchup between No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame for Biden’s victory speech. Like other networks, NBC picked Biden and decided to air the game on its sister USA Network while the president-elect spoke. ABC made a similar decision with Stanford-Oregon.

NBC made it very clear this would happen, announcing it would make the switch ahead of time and having broadcaster Mike Tirico repeatedly warn viewers during the game.

That still didn’t stop some college football fans from being very, very angry about missing part of the game.

Not everyone wanted to see Joe Biden on Saturday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) More

As Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris took the stage, fans took to Twitter to yell at NBC for its decision. Some examples can be seen below, but believe us, this is not the extent of the internet yelling.

You can check out some of NBC’s mentions yourself, but be ready for some graphic language.

Some people were really mad to see Joe Biden

3rd and 8 and they switch off the ND game. @NBC YOU ARE A JOKE — Jimmy StackHouse (@Bear_Weather) November 8, 2020

NBC News dropping the ball here going away from the Clemson-Notre Dane game. C’mon. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) November 8, 2020

Thanks @nbc @NBCNews for interrupting the Clemson v ND game to show us news we already knew. 🙄 — Wes Fincher (@Soccerfn10) November 8, 2020

@NBCNews @NBCSports Whatever Joe Biden says is not as important as Notre Dame - Clemson right now. pic.twitter.com/ebq6m2bjZm — John Buechele (@swflskier18) November 8, 2020

Really? That’s rediculius. — Ryan Webb (@rdubb15) November 7, 2020

Hey @NBCNews can I watch the Clemson vs Notre Dame game instead of y’all’s victory speech?! — Dylan LaPlante (@eminemfreak23) November 8, 2020

@NBCNews nobody wants to watch @JoeBiden least of all notre dame and Clemson fans. Horrible decision — Go Orange (@Betterthan_rest) November 8, 2020

NBC switched away from Clemson-Notre Dame to show Biden/Harris speeches. Gonna be a line at Best Buys in South Carolina tomorrow guys needing a new tv. — Mike Ferguson (@workinferg) November 8, 2020

Real happy Biden won but cmon man this is a ranked game — Ben Woodcock (@easymoneyben) November 7, 2020

Can we please get back to the Notre Dame - Clemson game? @NBCSports @NBCNews — Don Fitzgerald (@fitzandgritz) November 8, 2020

It’s easy to disregard these people for being incapable of changing the channel, though it’s worth noting that USA Network was not an option for people watching on antennas.

And few even thought about the poor USA Network viewers who missed a big chunk of “Guardians of the Galaxy 2.”

Four people watching Guardians of the Galaxy 2 on USA just wondered who the new guy playing Drax was. — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) November 8, 2020

More from Yahoo Sports: