College football early signing day 2025: Biggest surprises and flips

elizabeth flores, usa today

The 2025 NCAA football early national signing day kicks off with a three-day period Wednesday and runs through Friday, promising a rollercoaster of surprises and flips involving the top high school prospects in the nation. The unpredictability of this period is sure to keep college football fans all over the nation on the edge of their seats.

The month opened with significant shifts among the top quarterbacks in the 2025 class, setting the stage for an engaging signing day. Bryce Underwood, a standout from Michigan, made a game-changing move by switching his commitment from LSU to Michigan. Meanwhile, Julian Lewis from Georgia, a promising quarterback prospect, kept fans guessing with three commitment changes before finally deciding to join Deion Sanders at Colorado.

As we approach the first signing day, four-star cornerback Kade Phillips exemplifies the whirlwind nature of this signing season. His commitment initially flipped from Texas to LSU, but he recently announced that he has decided to return to Texas. This situation highlights the unpredictability of the new era of college football.

There are plenty of top prospects on the board and where they land is the biggest question of the day. Here are the latest surprises from signing day.

When is College Football Signing Day?

The 2025 NCAA early signing day for college football begins Wednesday, Dec. 4, and runs through Friday, Dec. 6. Top prospects will be announcing where they decide to play college football in the fall throughout the day.

The biggest surprises from NCAA College Football Signing Day

Florida State joins with two flips

Oregon flips 5-star CB from Ohio State

Oregon flips 4-star QB

The Vols sign 3-star CB Timothy Merritt

QB Julian Lewis makes it official at Colorado

Nebraska flips WR Cortez Mills from Oklahoma

Oklahoma flips QB Jett Niu from Oklahoma State

Five-star QB flips from SMU to Alabama

Texas A&M land four-star OT Lamont Rogers

Caleb Cunningham stays in Mississippi

Nebraska nabs a top LB

The Buckeyes' add a five-star quarterback

The Ducks sign CB Brandon Finney Jr.

