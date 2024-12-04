College football early signing day 2025: Biggest surprises and flips

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

The 2025 NCAA football early national signing day kicks off with a three-day period Wednesday and runs through Friday, promising a rollercoaster of surprises and flips involving the top high school prospects in the nation. The unpredictability of this period is sure to keep college football fans all over the nation on the edge of their seats.

The month opened with significant shifts among the top quarterbacks in the 2025 class, setting the stage for an engaging signing day. Bryce Underwood, a standout from Michigan, made a game-changing move by switching his commitment from LSU to Michigan. Meanwhile, Julian Lewis from Georgia, a promising quarterback prospect, kept fans guessing with three commitment changes before finally deciding to join Deion Sanders at Colorado.

As we approach the first signing day, four-star cornerback Kade Phillips exemplifies the whirlwind nature of this signing season. His commitment initially flipped from Texas to LSU, but he recently announced that he has decided to return to Texas. This situation highlights the unpredictability of the new era of college football.

There are plenty of top prospects on the board and where they land is the biggest question of the day. Here are the latest surprises from signing day.

When is College Football Signing Day?

The 2025 NCAA early signing day for college football begins Wednesday, Dec. 4, and runs through Friday, Dec. 6. Top prospects will be announcing where they decide to play college football in the fall throughout the day.

The biggest surprises from NCAA College Football Signing Day

Florida State joins with two flips

Florida State has struggled on the trail, but the Seminoles are making strides today with a pair of flips as Georgia RB pledge Ousmane Kromah (No. 140) and UCF commit WR Jayvan Boggs (No. 275) each land with Florida State.



Gus Malzahn is going to work early with the 'Noles. — Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) December 4, 2024

Oregon flips 5-star CB from Ohio State

Breaking: Oregon flips five-star Ohio State CB Na’eem Offord, No. 4 in the ESPN 300, in a signing day stunner.



The nation's top-ranked defender, Offord had been committed to the Buckeyes since Feb. 4 and he's now the No. 2 prospect in the Ducks' 2025 class — Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) December 4, 2024

Oregon flips 4-star QB

Sources confirm to ESPN that four-star Cal QB pledge Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has flipped to Oregon.



Sagapolutele had been committed to the Bears since the summer and hosted him on Nov. 23, but it wasn't enough to hold off Oregon's fall pursuit of Hawaii's No. 1 prospect in '25. — Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) December 4, 2024

The Vols sign 3-star CB Timothy Merritt

Three-star CB Timothy Merritt has flipped his pledge from Miami to Tennessee and signed with the Vols.



The Hurricanes' 2025 class has suffered a series of blows this week as Merritt follows ESPN 300 prospects Hylton Stubbs and Gavin Nix out of Miami's incoming class. — Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) December 4, 2024

QB Julian Lewis makes it official at Colorado

Nebraska flips WR Cortez Mills from Oklahoma

Cortez Mills announced for #OU... before taking #Sooners shirt off and putting on Nebraska shirt.



Mills flips to Huskers. — Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) December 4, 2024

Oklahoma flips QB Jett Niu from Oklahoma State

Five-star QB flips from SMU to Alabama

Five-star QB Keelon Russell is officially signed with the Crimson Tide and star Alabama freshman jumped on his IG live to celebrate the moment.



Russell's flip from SMU to Alabama on June 4 was one of the first summer bombshells of the 2025 cycle. https://t.co/VEtDV9fmvr — Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) December 4, 2024

Texas A&M land four-star OT Lamont Rogers

Four-star OT Lamont Rogers, No. 24 in the ESPN 300, has officially signed with Texas A&M this morning.



Rogers is the top-ranked member of the Aggies' 2025 class. Our @espn story on the former Missouri commit's move to Texas A&M from yesterday: https://t.co/Hv5GRfhxhM — Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) December 4, 2024

Caleb Cunningham stays in Mississippi

Caleb Cunningham has signed with Ole Miss ✍️ @calebcunning3



The No. 2 wideout in the ESPN 300 stays home in Mississippi, he’s a threat to score everytime he touches the ball‼️ #HottyToddy https://t.co/ySkDDe6kwn



pic.twitter.com/uumeaurf7G — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) December 4, 2024

Nebraska nabs a top LB

Dawson Merritt, the Alabama flip from Stillwell, Kansas, is officially a Husker. No. 105 in the ESPN 300, he's the second-ranked member of Matt Rhule's 2025 class. https://t.co/PVbSf3nued — Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) December 4, 2024

The Buckeyes' add a five-star quarterback

The Ducks sign CB Brandon Finney Jr.

