College football conference championship scores, updates: Michigan vs. Purdue

Yahoo Sports Staff
Welcome to conference championship weekend, where things are getting chaotic.

With the College Football Playoff field set to be revealed on Sunday, all that’s left to do is decide the winners of each conference across the country. And with No. 3 TCU's 31-28 overtime loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 title game and No. 4 USC losing the Pac-12 championship to Utah, the debate is about to rage on.

No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan seem to be locks to make the four-team field, especially after Georgia's dominant 50-30 win over LSU in the SEC title game. But things aren't as clear for TCU and USC, whichmay have played their way out of playoff contention. If so, is it fair that No. 5 Ohio State or No. 6 Alabama move ahead of them despite not playing this week? Those are the questions the committee will have to answer Sunday.

In the meantime, here's a breakdown of the lone remaining conference title game today.

Big Ten: Purdue vs. No. 2 Michigan

Time: 8 p.m. | TV: Fox | Line: UM -17 | Total: 51.5

The Wolverines are going for two Big Ten titles in a row. On top of that, a victory assures Michigan a spot in the College Football Playoff. It’s hard to see Michigan being knocked out of the field even with a loss, but seeding is certainly at stake for the Wolverines. This is also a big deal for Purdue. The Boilermakers have never reached the Big Ten championship game before and have the chance to win the conference title for the first time since 2000. A win will earn Purdue a trip to the Rose Bowl.

