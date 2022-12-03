College football conference championship scores, updates: Kansas State beats TCU to create CFP chaos

Welcome to conference championship weekend, where things are getting chaotic.

With the College Football Playoff field set to be revealed on Sunday, all that’s left to do is decide the winners of each conference across the country. And with No. 3 TCU's 31-28 overtime loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 title game and No. 4 USC losing the Pac-12 championship to Utah, the debate is about to rage on.

While No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan seem to be locks to make the four-team field, did TCU and USC just play their way out of it? If so, is it fair that No. 5 Ohio State or No. 6 Alabama moved ahead of them despite not playing this week? Those are the questions the committee will have to answer Sunday.

In the meantime, here's a breakdown of the remaining conference title games today.

(Note: All times ET, odds from BetMGM)

SEC: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 14 LSU

Time: 4 p.m. ET | TV: CBS | Line: Georgia -17.5 | Total 51.5

The Bulldogs seem locked into the College Football Playoff no matter what happens on Saturday. A conference title would be the 14th in school history and the first since 2017 after losing to Alabama in the title game a year ago. LSU, with three losses, is out of the playoff picture, but needs to win to go to the Sugar Bowl. Otherwise, the Citrus Bowl could be calling. LSU last won the SEC in 2019 en route to the national title.

Big Ten: Purdue vs. No. 2 Michigan

Time: 8 p.m. | TV: Fox | Line: UM -17 | Total: 51.5

The Wolverines are going for two Big Ten titles in a row. On top of that, a victory assures Michigan a spot in the College Football Playoff. It’s hard to see Michigan being knocked out of the field even with a loss, but seeding is certainly at stake for the Wolverines. This is also a big deal for Purdue. The Boilermakers have never reached the Big Ten championship game before and have the chance to win the conference title for the first time since 2000. A win will earn Purdue a trip to the Rose Bowl.

ACC: No. 23 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Clemson

Time: 8 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: Clemson -7.5 | Total: 63.5

While neither team in this game has a realistic shot at the playoff, Clemson is playing in its eighth ACC title game in the 17 years it has existed. Clemson won six consecutive ACC titles between 2015 and 2020 before its streak ended last year. Meanwhile, it's UNC's second-ever appearance in the ACC title game. North Carolina hasn’t won a conference championship since 1980 and hasn’t had a season with double-digit victories since 2015.