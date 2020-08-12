College football cancelations will cost big universities billions of dollars

Just two months ago, despite the ongoing pandemic, college football insiders widely expected the fall season to happen as planned, and the biggest question was whether schools would be able to host fans in the stands at their games. Even after the Ivy League canceled fall sports last month, it appeared the “Power 5” conferences (Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, ACC, and PAC-12) would still play on.

Now it’s all crumbling. On Tuesday, the Big Ten announced it will not play football in the fall. The PAC-12 quickly followed. The MAC and Mountain West Conference, non-Power 5 conferences, canceled their fall seasons over the weekend. Of the 130 schools in the FBS system (Football Bowl Subdivision), 53 now say they won’t play in the fall.

The Big Ten and PAC-12 claim they will aim to play in the spring, but spring college football would not be feasible for a range of reasons, including the unlikelihood of a widely available COVID-19 vaccine by spring, and the proximity to the fall college football season. (Former Ohio State University football coach Urban Meyer declared on Tuesday, “You can't ask student-athletes to play two seasons in one calendar year.”) Moreover, the biggest college stars will surely opt out of playing in the spring to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Canceling the fall season is widely seen as a cancelation of the entire 2020 season. And it will hit the financials of big universities hard.

View photos Brutus Buckeye, the Ohio State Buckeyes mascot on the field during the Big Ten Championship game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) More

More than $4 billion in lost revenue

The Big Ten and PAC-12 comprise 26 of the 65 Power 5 schools, including big names like Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, and Penn State in the Big Ten, and USC, UCLA, Stanford, and Oregon in the PAC-12.

At Division I schools, financing of all sports flows from football. The typical Power 5 athletic department gets well over half of its total revenue from football.

According to a new report from Washington University in St. Louis, Power 5 schools stand to lose $4 billion in combined revenue without a 2020 football season. In 2019, Power 5 schools reported more than $1 billion from football ticket sales. And the $4 billion figure is a conservative estimate: it doesn’t include media revenue, conference payouts from the College Football Playoff, corporate sponsorships, and missed donations from boosters. The figure is almost surely higher than $4 billion.

To zoom in on one school, take Louisiana State University, last season’s college football champion.

According to LSU’s 2020 financial report, the football program brought in $92 million in 2019, or 59% of the school’s overall athletic revenue of $157 million. Forty percent of the football revenue came from ticket sales; the next largest portion was from booster donations (26%). Ticket sales, concessions, and parking fees all go away with no football; booster donations likely shrink for the year; and merchandise sales surely take a hit.

At LSU, football, men’s basketball, and men’s baseball were the only profitable sports; those sports alone (and mostly football) fund LSU track and field, tennis, golf, and the rest.

View photos Florida State University President John Thrasher answers questions after the collegiate athletics roundtable about fall sports at the Albert J. Dunlap Athletic Training Facility on the campus of Florida State University on August 11, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) More

Canceling the 2020 college football season won’t just mean lost revenue from football; it will have financial ripple effects on recruiting, student athlete travel, and university budgets for years to come. Yahoo Sports reporter Pete Thamel calls it “the single most transformative financial decision in the history of college sports.”