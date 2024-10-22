College football bowl projections: Georgia takes top spot in CFP field from Texas

We knew much would change when No. 4 Georgia traveled to face No. 1 Texas in Week 8. We just didn't know if the result would be the Longhorns solidifying themselves as the top contender for the national title or if the Bulldogs would give them a true baptism of what it is like to play in the SEC.

The result was the latter as Georgia demonstrated its dominance of Texas from the early going and won going away in Austin. That means major change for this week's bowl projections as the top spot that Texas owned was going to be handed to someone else. And unsurprisingly, it's the team that beat the Longhorns taking over.

While the Bulldogs aren't ahead of Oregon in the polls and still have difficult games left, they're now the favorite to win the SEC, and that makes them the favorite to enter the postseason as the committee's No. 1. The Ducks are still in the fight but remain outside the spots reserved for conference champions with an expected rematch with Ohio State looming.

The other adjustment to the playoff field sees Iowa State fall out of the Big 12 champion position in favor of Kansas State. While the Cyclones managed to beat Central Florida, it was a less-than-convincing win that came as the Wildcats asserted themselves at West Virginia. But there's long way to go in the most chaotic Power Four conference.

CALM DOWN: Alabama, Texas lead biggest Week 8 overreactions

RE-RANK: Oregon takes over top spot of NCAA 1-134 after Texas loss

Further down the postseason lineup, you won't see two of the biggest programs in college football. Both Southern California and Oklahoma face long odds of reaching six wins given their poor play and difficult schedule ahead.

Note: Legacy Pac-12 schools in other conferences will fulfill existing Pac-12 bowl agreements through the 2025 season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football bowl projections: Georgia tips Texas for CFP top spot