College football betting: Why is Alabama an underdog against Georgia?

The college football National Championship game will take place on Monday in Indianapolis. While many rooted against it, nobody is surprised by the fact that we're getting a rematch of the SEC Championship game. Alabama and Georgia will go head to head for the second time in a little over a month. This time, the national championship is on the line.

In the first meeting between these teams, Alabama was a 6.5-point underdog. Despite being installed as an underdog, the Crimson Tide were absolutely dominant in a 41-24 win. There was no doubt who the better team was on that day.

Despite Georgia's struggles in that game and Alabama's dominant display, it's the Bulldogs who are favorites to win the national championship game. This is an idea that doesn't sit well with many. People are confused as to how a team can be an underdog against a team they just demolished a month ago. Why exactly is Alabama an underdog again?

Georgia was the better team all season

Alabama 41, Georgia 24.

It's fresh in our heads. These two teams played each other head-to-head very recently, and we saw how it went. However, we can't forget that this was just one game. It's a data point in a collection of data points. If we want to be rational sports fans and sports bettors, we can't weigh a singular data point too heavily.

Bryce Young and Alabama once again find themselves as an underdog against Georgia. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Prior to the SEC championship game, these teams had played eleven games each. In those 11 games, Georgia was absolutely dominant. They went undefeated. They gave up no more than 17 points in a single game during the regular season. They won every game except their season opener by at least three scores.

On the flip side, Alabama went 10-1 and hardly looked dominant in the process. They lost to a Texas A&M team that finished the season with four losses. They played four different one possession games against teams ranging from bad to average including Florida, LSU, Auburn and Arkansas.

Nobody really batted an eye when Georgia was nearly a touchdown favorite in the SEC championship game. Georgia had earned that favorite role and consensus opinion was that the spread was fair. In fact, 63% of bettors at BetMGM backed Georgia as a 6.5-point favorite over Alabama back in early December.

In hindsight, it's easy to overreact to what we saw. As fans, it's our natural instinct. One thing about the oddsmakers is that they don't overreact and they don't post betting lines based on emotional reactions. They've reacted to the SEC championship game, but they haven't overreacted.

Things have changed since then

While the SEC championship game was just a little over a month ago, a lot can change in a month.

In that game, Alabama lost stud wide receiver John Metchie to a torn ACL. Metchie was one of two receivers on the team with over 1,000 receiving yards. Now, Georgia can divert more of their attention to slowing down Jameson Williams. No other receiver on Alabama posted more than 364 yards this season.

Metchie isn't the only injury Alabama is dealing with. The Crimson Tide are currently dealing with injuries to two starting offensive linemen in Emil Ekiyor Jr. and Chris Owens. A key reason for Alabama's success back in December was the performance of the offensive line. They did not allow Bryce Young to be sacked once. The status for both players is unclear as we approach gameday, but Georgia's defense can certainly take advantage of any weak links on the line.

On the Georgia side, they have to be feeling good about their performance against Michigan in the semi-final. Georgia was absolutely dominant, but the most important takeaway from that game has to be the performance of quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Bennett threw for 313 yards and three touchdowns, doing most of that damage in the first half before Georgia took their foot off the gas. Prior to that game, a lot of people questioned whether Bennett had the ability to hang points if the game took an offensive turn. His performance against Michigan should ease those concerns.

The market did adjust

Let's not act like the betting market hasn't reacted to Alabama's performance in the SEC championship game. They've made a significant adjustment to the betting line. They have not buried their head in the sand.

Georgia is currently a 3-point favorite over Alabama in the championship game. This is a 3.5-point downgrade of Georgia from what the line was in December. In that game, Georgia was favored by 6.5 points.

3.5 points is a very significant adjustment. It takes a lot to get a line to move this significantly. The oddsmakers certainly took notice of what Alabama did to Georgia the first time around. They reacted, but they didn't overreact.

It's worth noting that this line actually opened with Georgia as just a 2.5-point favorite. Oddsmakers felt the need to move the line up to three points, which means they were getting some respected action backing Georgia laying less than a field goal. The line has also stayed steady for most of the week despite many thinking that Alabama is an easy bet. That's also pretty telling.