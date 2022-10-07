College football betting: Tennessee is the most popular bet of Week 6

We've reached Week 6 of the college football season. It's an intriguing slate with a few ranked matchups, other intriguing conference games and some weird betting lines. Let's take a look as to where the action is coming in at BetMGM ahead of kickoff this weekend.

Tennessee is the most popular bet of the week

The Tennessee Volunteers enter Week 6 as a 3-point road favorite at LSU in a battle between two ranked teams at Death Valley. Coming off a bye week last week, Tennessee is 4-0 with victories over Florida and Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, LSU has rebounded with four straight wins after losing their opener to Florida State.

Despite that, bettors are siding with the road team. Currently at BetMGM, 76% of bets and 72% of the money is backing Tennessee to cover as a 3-point road favorite. No team on Saturday's slate has received more bets or more money than the Vols. Despite that, this line is down from the opening number of 3.5-points.

If Tennessee can get their offense going, it's hard to envision a world where LSU can keep up. Hendon Hooker is 13-to-1 to win the Heisman and has the fourth best odds behind CJ Stroud, Caleb Williams and Bryce Young. However, over the years, a lot of good offenses have gone into Death Valley and been slowed down.

Some might be worried about a potential look-ahead situation for Tennessee. They host Alabama next week. However, I think the bye week alleviates any of those concerns. It'd be pretty hard to come out of a bye week unfocused on your next opponent.

Hendon Hooker and Tennessee are the most popular bet ahead of Week 6 of the college football season. (Donald Page/Getty Images)

TCU-Kansas is most bet game of Week 6

Which game has received the most betting action ahead of Saturday? That would be none other than the surprising matchup between two ranked teams in the Big 12. No game has received more betting action than the matchup between Kansas and TCU.

Can Kansas' magical start to the season continue? Bettors aren't so sure. Currently at BetMGM, 61% of bets and 72% of the money is backing TCU to cover as a 6.5-point favorite. That line is up a little after opening at 5.5-points earlier this week.

Story continues

TCU is coming off an impressive blowout victory over Oklahoma to improve to 4-0. Through 4 games, the Horned Frogs are averaging 48.5 points per game. Kansas might be the most surprising team in the country, as the Jayhawks are off to a 5-0 start. However, they were rather fortunate last weekend. Iowa State missed three field goals, including a game-tying attempt in the final minute.

Bettors are also expecting points in this game. At BetMGM, 72% of the money is on this game to go over 68.5-points. The total is up one point from where it opened.

Other popular bets

What other sides are receiving a majority of the betting action ahead of Saturday?