College football betting, odds: Bettors are in love with Colorado again ahead of Week 4

Bettors are all over Colorado for a fourth consecutive week.

The Buffaloes are getting over 70% of bets to cover the spread against Oregon on Saturday after starting 3-0. Colorado is a 20.5-point underdog and the number has stayed the same this week despite the money coming in on the Buffaloes.

Colorado’s game is again getting the most bets of any college or NFL game for the third consecutive week. And BetMGM is cheering for an Oregon cover.

“Colorado’s opponent to cover, yet again, is the book’s biggest need,” BetMGM’s Seamus Magee said. “Oregon by a huge number would be great for us as the Buffaloes try to beat their preseason win total of 3.5 already.”

Colorado failed to cover in Week 3 for the first time this season as it beat Colorado State in double overtime.

The total for Saturday’s game has stayed constant at 70.5 as money is split. While 57% of bets are on 71 or more points to be scored in Eugene, just 51% of the money is on the over.

Colorado's game against Oregon is getting more bets than any other college football game this weekend. Again. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post)

Bettors love USC and Florida State

USC is a massive favorite against Arizona State and that isn’t stopping bettors from taking the Trojans minus the points.

USC is a 34.5-point favorite at ASU on Saturday night and 76% of bets and 90% of the money is on the Trojans to cover. The line hasn’t moved despite all the money on USC.

Sharp bettors are eyeing the under. The total is at 61.5 and hasn’t moved as 46% of the money is on the under on just 17% of total bets.

Florida State is a 2.5-point favorite at Clemson and bettors are not convinced about Clemson’s offense. Over 80% of bets and 80% of the money is on Florida State to cover while two-thirds of the money is on over 55.5 points.

Utah has moved to a 5.5-point favorite at home against UCLA with QB Cameron Rising possibly set to return to the field for the first time since tearing his ACL in the Rose Bowl.

Notre Dame is getting just over half the bets and money as a 3-point underdog at home against Ohio State. The total has dropped from 57.5 to 55.5, though two-thirds of the money is on the over.