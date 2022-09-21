College football betting: Notre Dame, Michigan State now underdogs after opening as favorites

Pete Truszkowski
·4 min read

Week 4 of the college football season is almost here. We're reaching the point where we have enough tape and data on these teams to feel stronger in our convictions. As a result, the betting market has been pretty wild this week. We've seen three games where the favorite has flipped. In addition, we've seen some spreads go through key numbers and we've also seen some totals go wild. Without further adieu, here are the notable line movements ahead of Week 4.

Notre Dame, Michigan State and SMU are now underdogs

When betting lines were posted on Sunday, North Carolina was a 1.5-point underdog against Notre Dame, Minnesota was a 1.5-point underdog against Michigan State and TCU was a 1.5-point underdog against SMU. However, as the weekend nears, North Carolina, Minnesota and TCU are now all betting favorites.

Notre Dame survived against California last week to pick up their first win of the Marcus Freeman era, but it hasn't been a pretty start to his tenure. They understandably lost to Ohio State, but the home loss to Marshall was rather inexcusable. Tyler Buchner is out for the season with a shoulder injury. It's safe to say this team isn't nearly as good as many anticipated, and now they're on their backup quarterback in Drew Pyne. North Carolina is 3-0 and they're now a 1.5-point home favorite against the Fighting Irish. The total for this game also dropped four points, going from 59.5 to 55.5 points.

Minnesota is 3-0 to open the season and they're beating their opponents by an average of 44 points per game. However, Colorado, New Mexico State and Western Illinois is about as weak as it gets in terms of quality of competition. They face their first real challenge of the season on Saturday when they hit the road to East Lansing to face Michigan State. It seems like bettors think they'll be up to the challenge. After opening as a 1.5-point underdog, the Golden Gophers are now a 3-point favorite. Michigan State is coming off their first loss of the season at Washington.

SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 17: Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman looks on during a college football game against the California Golden Bears on September 17, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame opened the week as favorites, but they're now underdogs heading into Week 4 of the college football season. (Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

SMU opened as a home favorite against TCU, but the Horned Frogs are now a 2-point road favorite. TCU is 2-0 on the season with blowout victories over Colorado and Tarleton State. SMU suffered their first loss last weekend at Maryland. Oddsmakers are also expecting a high scoring game as the total is set at 70.5-points, up two points from the opening number.

In the Big 12, oddsmakers opened the Baylor vs. Iowa State matchup as a pick'em, but it seems like action is favoring Iowa State at home. Currently, the Cyclones are 2.5-point home favorites. Iowa State is 3-0 on the season, with their most impressive victory coming at Iowa. Baylor is 2-1 after they lost to BYU on the road in overtime two weeks ago.

Movement through key numbers

Not all line movement is equal. Any line movement that goes through a key number like 3, 7 or 14 is worth more than a number that goes through less important numbers. Let's take a look at some games for this weekend's slate that have gone through important numbers:

  • Clemson opened as a 6.5-point favorite against Wake Forest on the road. However, early action has pushed the number through the key number of seven. Currently at BetMGM, Clemson is a 7.5-point favorite. Last year, Clemson beat Wake Forest by a score of 48-21.

  • Louisville was a 13.5-point favorite against South Florida, but that number is now up to 14.5.

  • Cincinnati is now a 16.5-point favorite against Indiana, but when the betting market opened, the spread was just 13.5. Movement has pushed the line through the key number of 14. The total is also up four points, going from 53.5 to 57.5 points.

Other notable movement

What other lines have seen notable movement this week?

  • Georgia -42.5 vs. Kent State —> Georgia -45.5; Total 58.5—>62.5

  • Liberty -26.5 vs. Akron —> Liberty -29.5

  • New Mexico State -1.5 vs. Hawaii —> New Mexico St -4.5

  • San Jose State -4 vs. Western Michigan —> San Jose State -7

  • Louisiana -11.5 @ UL-Monroe —> Louisiana -9

  • UCF -18.5 vs. Georgia Tech —> UCF -20.5

  • Kansas -9.5 vs. Duke —> Kansas -7.5

  • California -4.5 vs. Arizona —> California -3

  • Florida State -16.5 vs. Boston College —> Florida State -17.5

  • Ohio State -17.5 vs. Wisconsin —> Ohio State -18.5

  • Michigan -17.5 vs. Maryland —> Michigan -16.5

  • Tennessee -9.5 vs. Florida —> Tennessee -10.5

  • Ball State vs. Georgia Southern Total: 60.5—> 67.5

  • Rice vs. Houston Total: 57—> 52

  • Oregon vs. Washington State Total: 52.5 —> 56.5

Latest Stories

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • Sweep 16: Curling Canada's PointsBet Invitational ready for debut in Fredericton

    Nick Deagle's curling calendar usually includes weekly games in a recreational league along with four or five cashspiel appearances around Nova Scotia each season. His rink is going from the club level to the big leagues for the first major event of the 2022-23 campaign. Deagle will be the No. 16 seed in the 16-team men's competition at the PointsBet Invitational this week in Fredericton. His opponent will be top-seeded St. John's skip Brad Gushue, who won a Canadian title last season in additio

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Stefani of Brazil capture Chennai women's doubles title

    Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and her partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil captured their second women's doubles tennis title, winning the Chennai Open on Sunday. The top-seeded Dabrowski and Stefani made quick work of Russia's Anna Blinkova and Natela Dzalamidze in a 6-1, 6-2 victory. A day earlier, the duo defeated Peangtarn Plipuech of Thailand and Moyuka Uchijima of Japan to advance to the final. Blinkova and Dzalamidze won their semifinal on Friday against Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal and Yanina

  • Canucks' Hughes on Boudreau: 'You want to run through a brick wall for him'

    Quinn Hughes has a long history with his head coach. The Vancouver Canucks star defenceman was a kid in the mid-2000s when Bruce Boudreau patrolled the bench for the American Hockey League's Manchester Monarchs. Quinn's dad, Jim Hughes, was his assistant. All these years later, and on the heels of an encouraging first act, the young blue-liner is keen to see what's in store for the Canucks with a full season of Boudreau at the helm. "He brings a lot of energy," Hughes, set to turn 23 next month,

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • Brittany Crew still grappling with weight of expectations after injury-marred Olympics

    For athletes, expectations can be a funny thing. For some, they can motivate and push them to succeed, to fill out the glorious details in a script that has already been written. For others, the lofty predictions of others can be crushing, especially when things don't go as planned. They can derail even the most promising of careers. That's what happened to Canadian shot putter Brittany Crew. When CBC Sports caught up with Crew recently on a sunny afternoon on the campus of York University, the