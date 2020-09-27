College football betting: LSU's upset loss to Mississippi State ruins bettor's $100K parlay

LSU’s surprising loss to Mississippi State to open the season was extremely costly for one BetMGM bettor.

MGM received a $100,000 parlay bet on five teams to win on Saturday: Alabama (-5000), Baylor (-825), Boston College (-1100), Georgia (-3700) and LSU (-650). All five teams were overwhelming favorites to win, but it was the defending national champion who blew up this bettor’s parlay.

Alabama and Baylor won comfortably while Boston College and Georgia both avoided scares in eventual victories. LSU, though, lost 44-34 at home to a Mississippi State team playing its first game under head coach Mike Leach. Had LSU pulled out the win, the MGM bettor would have taken home $47,844.

Instead, it’s a six-figure loss. That’s rough.

Mississippi State received some late money before kickoff, especially after news that Derek Stingley Jr., the Tigers’ star cornerback, would miss the game. Still, LSU closed as 14-point favorites after being closer to -16.5 or -17 throughout the week.

Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello had a ridiculous afternoon. Costello, a transfer from Stanford, set an SEC single-game record with a whopping 623 passing yards. He also threw five touchdowns in the win. His 24-yard strike to Osirus Mitchell with 3:39 remaining put a bow on the upset for the Bulldogs, and was the dagger in a costly defeat for the aforementioned bettor.

Brutal.

Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello (3) passes in the second half an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Mississippi State won 44-34. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) More

