College football betting: Lay the points with these two favorites in Week 13

My first college football piece of the week focuses on either backing a favorite or a game total. These picks are now 10-2 overall after cashing a huge Washington ticket as a 31-point favorite last week. For Week 13, there are two road favorites that caught my eye.

LSU’s 41-10 win over UAB last week was proof to me that the Tigers are still seeking style points for a possible College Football Playoff spot.

Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels highlights the rushing offense as a true dual-threat quarterback with 740 rushing yards this season. Compliment his running ability with RB Josh Williams and these two have a combined 17 rushing touchdowns. That lends to a big mismatch against the Aggies, the sixth-worst rushing defense in the country.

In a similar matchup, A&M allowed 291 rushing yards to Florida in a 41-24 loss. I expect something similar against LSU. Lay the points with the Tigers.

Kansas State -12 vs. Kansas

K-State backup quarterback Will Howard is a stud, throwing 11 touchdowns in his four starts with starter Adrian Martinez sidelined from injury. Howard is the most impactful player for the Wildcats offense. A true pocket passer, he throws with confidence while showcasing the talents of the receiver corps. Malik Knowles, Kade Warner and Benn Sinnott have all had their best production with Howard under center. Knowles has had three 100-yard games, twice with Howard as quarterback.

The passing attack matches up well against a Kansas defense that can’t stop a nosebleed. The Jayhawks are bottom 15 against both the pass and the run, which has contributed to Kansas losing five of its last six games. In the five losses, Kansas allowed an average of 55 points per game. Lay the points with Howard and RB Deuce Vaughn looking to have a field day en route to the Big 12 championship game.