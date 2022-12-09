College football award winners for the 2022 season: Who took home trophies?

Jace Evans, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Many of the major individual awards for the 2022 college football season were handed out Thursday night at the "Home Depot College Football Awards."

Here are the big award winners for 2022, excluding the Heisman Trophy (which will be handed out Saturday):

Maxwell Award (player of the year): Caleb Williams, USC QB

Walter Camp Award (player of the year): Caleb Williams

Williams threw for 4,075 yards (fourth nationally) and tied for first with 37 touchdown passes with just four interceptions as he guided Southern California to an 11-2 record in his first season at the school after transferring from Oklahoma. Williams also rushed for 372 yards and another 10 touchdowns. The winner of the Maxwell Award has gone on to win the Heisman Trophy seven times in the previous eight seasons; the winner of the Walter Camp has won the Heisman seven times in the previous nine seasons.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams has claimed the Walter Camp and Maxwell awards.
USC quarterback Caleb Williams has claimed the Walter Camp and Maxwell awards.

***

Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award: Max Duggan, TCU

Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (top upperclassmen QB): Max Duggan

Duggan, who along with Williams is a Heisman Trophy finalist, guided TCU to a 12-0 regular season that was good enough to secure the Horned Frogs a spot in the College Football Playoff. He threw for 3,321 yards and 30 touchdowns with just four interceptions and added 404 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

***

Bronko Nagurski Trophy (best defensive player): Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

Chuck Bednarik Award (defensive player of the year): Will Anderson Jr.

Lombardi Award (top OL/DL/LB/TE): Will Anderson Jr.

The Alabama star, who will likely be one of the top picks in the 2023 NFL draft, won the Nagurski award for the second consecutive season while adding the Bednarik and Lombardi trophies. Anderson had 10 sacks in 2022 and 17 tackles for loss. He also had an interception.

***

Doak Walker Award (best running back): Bijan Robinson, Texas

The Longhorns star was fifth in the nation with 1,580 yards (6.1 yards per carry) with 18 touchdowns.

***

Biletnikoff Award (best wide receiver): Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

The Volunteers' big-play threat tied for first in the nation with 15 touchdown grabs and was fourth in receiving yards (1,267).

***

John Mackey Award (best tight end): Brock Bowers, Georgia

The Bulldogs sophomore standout pulled in 52 passes for 726 yards and six touchdowns.

***

Rimington Trophy (best center): Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

Outland Trophy (best interior lineman): Olusegun Oluwatimi

Oluwatimi manned the middle for the nation's sixth-best rushing attack. Michigan went 13-0 in the regular season, winning the Big Ten to reach the College Football Playoff for the second year in a row.

***

Butkus Award (best linebacker): Jack Campbell, Iowa

William V. Campbell Trophy (top scholar athlete): Jack Campbell

The senior registered 115 tackles (51 solo), had two interceptions, a forced fumble and fumble recovery while guiding one of the nation's top defenses.

***

Jim Thorpe Award (top defensive back): Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

Hodges-Tomlinson had three interceptions and 11 pass deflections for playoff-bound TCU.

***

Lou Groza Award (top kicker): Christopher Dunn, North Carolina State

Ray Guy Award (top punter): Adam Korsak, Rutgers

***

Home Depot Coach of the Year: Sonny Dykes, TCU

Broyles Award (top assistant coach): Garrett Riley, TCU

Dykes guided TCU to a 12-0 regular season and spot in the College Football Playoff in his first season in Forth Worth, Texas. Riley (the younger brother of USC coach Lincoln Riley) got the Broyles nod as Dykes' offensive coordinator.

***

Burlsworth Trophy (top player who began career as walk-on): Stetson Bennett, Georgia

The quarterback for the defending national champs is a Heisman Trophy finalist after leading the Bulldogs back into the College Football Playoff at 13-0.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College Football Awards: Every winner from 2022 season

