College football's best Week 1 games: Can anything top Michigan-Notre Dame?

The 2018 college football season is inching closer and closer to a blockbuster opening weekend, which features coaching debuts, quarterback carousels and the return of a classic rivalry.

There also will be College Football Playoff implications — after all, no weekend generates more over-the-top reactions than the first.

Sporting News breaks down the best games of college football's opening weekend, from the Thursday before through Labor Day.

(All times Eastern)

12. Texas at Maryland

Noon, Saturday, Fox Sports 1

Maryland hung 51 on Texas in Austin last season, and the Terps are healthy again heading into D.J. Durkin's telling third year. Tom Herman still needs to pick a quarterback for his 21st-ranked Longhorns, and this isn't a game Texas can lose two years in a row.

11. Oregon State at Ohio State

Noon, Saturday, ABC

The Urban Meyer controversy adds another layer here, but at minimum we'll get a look at how the Buckeyes' offense looks with quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who takes over as starter for J.T. Barrett. New coach Jonathan Smith makes his debut at Oregon State.

10. Cincinnati at UCLA

7 p.m., Saturday, ESPN

Chip Kelly returns, and we'll get to see who starts at the quarterback for the Bruins. How well does the offense translate for Kelly, who compiled a 46-7 record at Oregon before bolting for the NFL? The Bearcats open their second season with Luke Fickell.

9. Akron at Nebraska

8 p.m., Saturday, Fox

Scott Frost makes his much-anticipated debut as the Cornhuskers' coach, and that should make for a hyped-up atmosphere in Lincoln. Either Adrian Martinez or Tristan Gebbia will come into focus at quarterback against a Terry Bowden-coached Zips team that won the MAC East in 2017.

8. Northwestern at Purdue

8 p.m., Thursday, ESPN

We're serious about this one. This is a fantastic Big Ten opener between two teams that might be the best bets to challenge Wisconsin in the West. Jeff Brohm begins his second season with the Boilermakers, and Pat Fitzgerald remains a steady winner with the Wildcats. The fact this conference game kicks off the weekend makes it that much better.

8 p.m., Monday, ESPN

This is the biggest crossover game on the ACC schedule, and it gets the spotlight on Labor Day to cap the weekend. Willie Taggart makes his debut in Tallahassee and we'll find out who the starting quarterback is between Deondre Francois and James Blackman. The Hokies begin Year 3 under Justin Fuente and will have to weather a series of injuries on defense.

6. FAU at Oklahoma

Noon, Saturday, Fox

We like the players. Kyler Murray takes over at quarterback for the Sooners, and FAU's Devin Singletary is one of the best backs in the nation. We like the coaching matchup between Lincoln Riley and Lane Kiffin even more. If the Owls hang around here, Twitter will be a sight to behold.

3:30 p.m., Saturday, CBS

It's a fun opener at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., which typically produces close games and good finishes. It's also Jeremy Pruitt's opener at Tennessee. There's no better time to make a statement than against the high-flying Mountaineers, ranked 16th in Sporting News' preseason poll. Keep an eye on how Heisman Trophy candidate Will Grier plays in his hometown.

4. Alabama vs. Louisville (Orlando, Fla.)

8 p.m., Saturday, ABC

It's all about the quarterbacks. Nick Saban will have to reveal his master plan for Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts, and Louisville's Jawon Pass will take the first steps in replacing Heisman winner Lamar Jackson. The Cards will test Alabama's young secondary early — but keep in mind, Saban hasn't hasn't lost an opener with the Crimson Tide yet.

7:30 p.m., Sunday, ABC

We're glad this game was moved to Sunday, because it's a chance to see what the Hurricanes learned from a late-season slide in 2017 under Mark Richt. We'll also see how Joe Burrow fares at quarterback under second-year coach Ed Orgeron, who enters 2018 knowing he can't under-perform this season.

3:30 p.m., Saturday, ABC

As far as the College Football Playoff race is concerned, this may be the most important game of Week 1. Washington needs this one to restore Pac-12 pride after the conference finished 1-8 in bowl season and missed the Playoff again in 2017. Auburn can't afford a third consecutive high-profile loss in Atlanta, given its brutal schedule this season. It's a showcase for quarterbacks Jake Browning and Jarrett Stidham, too.

7:30 p.m., Saturday, NBC

The stakes and setting for this showdown in South Bend are off the charts. Notre Dame can score a big win with Brian Kelly, who must pick between Brandon Wimbush and Ian Book at quarterback. Jim Harbaugh gets his first taste of this classic rivalry as a coach, and he'll bring Ole Miss transfer quarterback Shea Patterson and a top-tier defense with him. The losing team's fan base will be in meltdown mode Sunday morning.