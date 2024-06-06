College football 2024 season bowl game and playoff schedule

A day after the schedule for the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff was announced, a near-complete bowl game slate was revealed on Thursday.

The date and time for the Holiday Bowl will be announced later.

Excluding College Football Playoff games, there will be 37 bowl games. It should come as no surprise that college football postseason games will go up against the ever-expanding NFL schedule. In late December, the College Football Playoff games will go head-to-head with the NFL. On Saturday, Dec. 21, while three CFP first-round games are to be played, the NFL will have two nationally televised Week 16 games: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens.

Here is the schedule for the 2024 college football season's bowl games:

College football bowl schedule

Saturday, Dec. 14

Celebration Bowl, 12 p.m. ET (ABC)

Camellia Bowl, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Boca Raton Bowl, 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Frisco Bowl, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 18

LA Bowl, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 19

New Orleans Bowl, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Friday, Dec. 20

Cure Bowl, 12 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Gasparilla Bowl, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

CFP first-round game, 8 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 21

CFP first-round game, 12 p.m. ET (TNT)

CFP first-round game, 4 p.m. ET (TNT)

CFP first-round game, 8 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 23

Myrtle Beach Bowl, 11 a.m. ET (ESPN)

Potato Bowl, 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 26

Detroit Bowl, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl, 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

68 Ventures Bowl, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 27

Armed Forces Bowl, 12 or 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Birmingham Bowl, 12 or 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Liberty Bowl, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl, 11 a.m. ET (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl, 12 p.m. ET (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl, 2:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Pop-Tarts Bowl, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Arizona Bowl, 4:30 p.m. ET (The CW)

Military Bowl, 5:45 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Independence Bowl, 9:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 30

Music City Bowl, 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 31

ReliaQuest Bowl, 12 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Sun Bowl, 2 p.m. ET (CBS)

Citrus Bowl, 3 p.m. ET (ABC)

Texas Bowl, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl (CFP quarterfinal), 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Peach Bowl (CFP quarterfinal), 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Rose Bowl (CFP quarterfinal), 5 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl (CFP quarterfinal), 8:45 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Thursday, Jan. 2

Gator Bowl, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Friday, Jan. 3

First Responder Bowl, 4 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Duke's Mayo Bowl, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 4

Bahamas Bowl, 11 a.m. ET (ESPN2)

Thursday, Jan. 9

Orange Bowl (CFP semifinal), 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Friday, Jan. 10

Cotton Bowl (CFP semifinal), 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 20

National championship game, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

