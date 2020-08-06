College football 2020: Full week-by-week schedule for every Power 5 conference

The 2020 college football schedule is starting to come into focus for the Power 5 conferences in the FBS.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, three of the Power 5 conferences have announced their full schedules for the 2020-21 college football season.

The Pac-12 released its full conference-only schedule on July 31. The Big Ten conference released its schedule on Aug. 5. The ACC followed on Aug. 6 with a full schedule. Those two conferences alone have a combined schedule that spans from Sept. 3, when Ohio State plays at Illinois, to Dec. 19, when the Pac-12 will play its conference championship game.

The ACC, Big 12 and SEC have released scheduling models, but those conferences have not announced dates, opponents and times for those games.

Sporting News will continue to update the college football schedule as those other conferences makes those decisions. Here's a look at the 2020 college football schedule that is officially on the books.

2020 Power 5 college football schedule

Thursday, Sept. 3

Ohio State at Illinois

Friday, Sept. 4

Indiana at Wisconsin

Saturday, Sept. 5

Maryland at Iowa

Minnesota at Michigan State

Nebraska at Rutgers

Northwestern at Penn State

Purdue at Michigan









Thursday, Sept. 10

UAB at Miami

Saturday, Sept. 12

Illinois at Nebraska

Iowa at Purdue

Michigan at Minnesota

Wisconsin at Northwestern

Michigan State at Maryland

Rutgers at Ohio State

Ohio vs. Boston College

Clemson at Wake Forest

Duke at Notre Dame

Georgia Tech at Florida State

Western Kentucky at Louisville

Syracuse at North Carolina

Miami, Ohio, at Pitt

N.C. State at Virginia Tech

VMI at Virginia































Saturday, Sept. 19

Illinois at Indiana

Iowa at Minnesota

Wisconsin at Nebraska

Northwestern at Michigan State

Ohio State at Purdue

Penn State at Michigan

Rutgers at Maryland

Boston College at Duke

Samford at Florida State

UCF at Georgia Tech

Miami at Louisville

N.C. State at Wake Forest

Western Michigan at Notre Dame

Virginia at Virginia Tech

Syracuse at Pitt





























Saturday, Sept. 26

Purdue at Illinois

Nebraska at Iowa

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Maryland at Northwestern

Indiana at Ohio State

Rutgers at Michigan

Michigan State at Penn State

Arizona State at Arizona

Cal at Oregon State

Colorado at Oregon

UCLA at USC

Washington at Stanford

Utah at Washington State

Florida State at Miami

Georgia Tech at Syracuse

Louisville at Pitt

Notre Dame at Wake Forest

































Saturday, Oct. 3

Northwestern at Iowa

Minnesota at Nebraska

Wisconsin at Maryland

Michigan State at Michigan

Penn State at Rutgers

Arizona at Washington

Stanford Arizona State

Utah at Colorado

Cal at USC

UCLA at Oregon State

Oregon at Washington State

North Carolina at Boston College

Virginia at Clemson

Virginia Tech at Duke

N.C. State at Pitt





























Friday, Oct. 9

Arizona State at Oregon

Old Dominion at Wake Forest

Georgia Tech at Louisville





Saturday, Oct. 10

Colorado at Arizona

Washington at Cal

Oregon State at Utah

USC at Stanford

UCLA at Washington State

Iowa at Illinois

Nebraska at Ohio State

Indiana at Minnesota

Purdue at Wisconsin

Pitt at Boston College

Miami at Clemson

Duke at Syracuse

Florida State at Notre Dame

N.C. State at Virginia

Virginia Tech at North Carolina





























Friday, Oct. 16

Utah at UCLA

Saturday, Oct. 17

Cal at Washington State

Colorado at USC

Oregon at Oregon State

Illinois at Northwestern

Rutgers at Purdue

Michigan at Indiana

Maryland at Penn State

Ohio State at Michigan State

Boston College at Virginia Tech

Clemson at Georgia Tech

Duke at N.C. State

North Carolina at Florida State

Louisville at Notre Dame

Pitt at Miami

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

Liberty at Syracuse































Saturday, Oct. 24

USC at Arizona

UCLA at Arizona State

Stanford at Cal

Oregon State at Washington

Illinois at Wisconsin

Iowa at Penn State

Purdue at Minnesota

Nebraska at Northwestern

Maryland at Indiana

Michigan at Ohio State

Rutgers at Michigan State

Georgia Tech at Boston College

Syracuse at Clemson

Florida State at Louisville

Notre Dame at Pitt

N.C. State at North Carolina

Virginia at Miami

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest



































Saturday, Oct. 31

Minnesota at Illinois

Michigan State at Iowa

Penn State at Nebraska

Northwestern at Purdue

Wisconsin at Michigan

Indiana at Rutgers

Ohio State at Maryland

Arizona at Utah

Arizona State at Colorado

Washington at Oregon

Washington State at Stanford

Charlotte vs. Duke

Boston College at Clemson

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

Virginia Tech at Louisville

North Carolina at Virginia

Syracuse at Wake Forest

































