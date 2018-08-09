College football 2018: Best, worst case for every top 25 team The 2018 college football season is less than a month away, and that means every Sporting News preseason top 25 team starts the year at even footing: zero wins, zero losses. Some of those teams even have a shot at the College Football Playoff. Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma know that scenario well. They are our picks to reach the Playoff semifinals on Dec. 29, and we like the Tide and Tigers to meet up for Clemson-Alabama IV in the College Football Playoff championship on Jan. 7. MORE: SN preseason top 25 Those are these teams' best-case scenarios for the 2018 season. Nobody, however, wants to talk about the worst case. But we can go there. Sporting News breaks down the season for each of our preseason top 25 teams — what's the best (or worst) that could happen?

1 Boise State Best case: More of the same. Quarterback Brett Rypien has his best season yet for the Broncos, who roar out of the gate with a victory against Troy and upset of Oklahoma State. Boise State supplants UCF as the hot Group of 5 team, taking its turn to make the Playoff committee uncomfortable with a 13-0 season and another Mountain West Conference championship. Boise State doesn't make the College Football Playoff, but it returns to the Fiesta Bowl for a date with Washington and former coach Chris Petersen. Worst case: Troy beats Boise State in the opener. A loss to the Cowboys follows, and it's an uphill battle from there in conference play. The Broncos lose two in conference and trip up against BYU for a five-loss season heading into its bowl. A loss there gives Boise State the most losses in a season since 1997, when it went 4-7.

2 Virginia Tech Best case: Josh Jackson takes a big leap at quarterback, and Deshawn McClease emerges as a reliable running back. A next-man up philosophy takes over for Bud Foster's defense, and the Hokies pull out a win in the opener against Florida State. That momentum reaches new heights when Notre Dame rolls in, and Virginia Tech blows out the Irish at Lane Stadium. Virginia Tech trips up once on the back half but beats Miami and Virginia and takes an 11-1 record into Charlotte, N.C., in an ACC championship rematch with Clemson from 2016. Worst case: The injuries on defense are too much to overcome, and Florida State takes advantage in the Labor Day opener. Jackson struggles to find a go-to guy in the receiving game, and Notre Dame drives that home point in a big win at Lane Stadium. The Hokies lose to Pitt and Miami before rival Virginia takes back the Commonwealth Cup after a 14-year drought. The Hokies finish 7-5.

3 Mississippi State Best case: Joe Moorhead and Nick Fitzgerald form a magical connection that leads to ridiculous offensive production. The Bulldogs blow out Kansas State in Week 2 before welcoming Dan Mullen back to Starkville on Sept. 29 — and sending him out with a three-score loss. The Bulldogs are 6-0 after a win against Auburn and maintain that perfect record heading into a road game against Alabama in a top-five showdown. The Tide win 28-21, but Mississippi State finishes the season 11-1 and leaves the committee with something to think about. Worst case: It takes time for the offense to jell, and Fitzgerald shows rust after last year's season-ending foot injury. Kansas State beats Mississippi State, and Mullen's return ends with a two-score loss for the Bulldogs. Losses to Auburn, LSU and Alabama follow, and the Bulldogs end the season with a loss in the Egg Bowl. Moorhead finishes 6-6 in his first regular season, and Mississippi State watches Florida play in the SEC championship.

4 South Carolina Best case: Deebo Samuel runs the opening kickoff back for a touchdown against Coastal Carolina, and the ride doesn't stop. The Gamecocks take control of the SEC East with a 24-17 victory against Georgia, and Jake Bentley rises into the Heisman Trophy conversation. The Gamecocks take advantage of a favorable schedule, and despite one slip-up in conference play take a 10-1 record into the regular-season finale against Clemson and SEC championship game against Alabama. Will Muschamp wins Coach of the Year honors. Worst case: Georgia beats South Carolina by three touchdowns in Week 2. A hangover loss to Vanderbilt follows two weeks later, and Texas A&M piles on before the bye week. South Carolina can't win at The Swamp, and a fifth straight loss to Clemson drops the Gamecocks to 7-5 before a loss in a second-tier bowl game to Iowa, which brings 2009 Outback Bowl star Shonn Greene out for the opening coin toss.

5 Texas Best case: Tom Herman picks the right quarterback, and it shows up when Texas hangs 51 on Maryland in the opener in a revenge game — the same winning score Maryland had last year. Texas beats USC then loses to TCU, but a clutch performance comes in the Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma. A last-second field goal gives Texas a 27-24 victory, and despite one more slip-up the Longhorns go to the Big 12 championship game with a 10-2 record for a rematch against TCU. Worst case: Maryland beats Texas again. USC beats Texas again. The Longhorns can't escape the trend of one-score losses and fall to TCU and Oklahoma. Texas can't shake the negativity from a 2-4 start and finishes 5-7 and miss a bowl game. Charlie Strong comparisons start getting louder.

6 Florida State Best case: Willie Taggart reminds everyone FSU is just fine after a Labor Day beatdown against Virginia Tech. The winner of the Deondre Francois-James Blackman quarterback battle gets comfortable with Cam Akers in the backfield, who breaks a 2,000-yard rushing season. The defense gets back to championship form, and the 'Noles just keep winning. Florida State beats Miami by two scores and knocks off Clemson on a last-second field goal before taking a 9-0 record to South Bend on the 25th anniversary of the legendary 1993 No. 1-vs.-No. 2 showdown. What could go wrong from there? Worst case: Virginia Tech beats FSU by 10 in the opener, and Taggart toggles Francois and Blackman in and out during the first month of the season. The Seminoles can't win more than one among the road slate against Miami, Louisville, Notre Dame and N.C. State, and Clemson happily offers a reality check on Oct. 27. A loss to Florida in the regular season finishes a disappointing 6-6 season.

7 TCU Best case: Shawn Robinson throws for seven touchdowns in the opener against Southern, getting him a lot of attention early. The Horned Frogs beat Ohio State in Jerry World, and players plant a "Little Sisters of the Poor" banner at midfield afterward. TCU plays a top-five showdown with Oklahoma on Oct. 20 and loses by a field goal, but the Horned Frogs finish the season 11-1 and ranked No. 4 heading into championship weekend rematch against the Sooners. Don't forget that head-to-head advantage they'll have on the Buckeyes. Worst case: Robinson struggles against Ohio State in a blowout loss where Dwayne Haskins throws for 300 yards and four touchdowns. The heavy contingent of Buckeyes fans at Jerry World make it that much worse. The Horned Frogs can't shake that loss at Texas the following week, and the defense fades in the second half in defeats against Oklahoma and West Virginia. Oklahoma State drops TCU to 7-5 in the regular-season finale.

8 LSU Best case: Joe Burrow leads LSU to touchdowns on its first two possessions against Miami, and the hashtag #Burreaux4Heisman takes on a life of its own. LSU is legit. Steve Ensminger wins the Broyles Award. Road wins at Auburn and Florida put the Tigers in the top five when Georgia rolls into town, and they win on a last second field goal. LSU welcomes Alabama for another Game of the Century on Nov. 3. We won't go farther than that because we know every Tigers fan would buy this scenario. Worst case: Burrow struggles in the opener, and Miami breaks out the "Turnover Chain" three times in a blowout. The losses pile up on the road at Auburn and Florida, and Georgia routs the Tigers in front of a disappointed crowd. LSU is 3-5 when Alabama comes to Tiger Stadium on Nov. 3, and the rumors about Lane Kiffin's interest in the job heats up.

9 UCF Best case: This one isn't hard to spell out. UCF keeps winning. The Knights sweep North Carolina, FAU and Pitt in their nonconference schedule, and the offense doesn't miss a beat under new coach Josh Heupel. UCF runs the winning streak up to 21 heading into November and continues to inch up the Playoff rankings. The Knights finish 13-0 again. McKenzie Milton is a Heisman Trophy finalist. As the nation's only unbeaten team, do they get in this time? Worst case: North Carolina beats the Knights in a shootout in Week 3. FAU follows up the next week, and Pitt drops UCF to 1-3 before October. Losses to Memphis, Navy and South Florida are part of a 6-6 campaign, but it's enough to reach the Autonation Cure Bowl, where they face Bama. South Alabama, that is.

10 West Virginia Best case: Will Grier stays healthy, plays his first full college season and wins the Heisman Trophy. He's that good, and receivers David Sills and Gary Jennings have big seasons too. The defense improves, and the Mountaineers get attention for decisive nonconference wins against Tennessee and N.C. State. The Mountaineers take an 8-0 record into the season's final month and despite a loss enter a Black Friday showdown against Oklahoma with a chance to both clinch a spot in —and knock Oklahoma out of — the Big 12 championship game. Worst case: The defense fails to improve, and turnovers are the culprit in a loss to Tennessee in Charlotte. N.C. State knocks the Mountaineers out of the Playoff race two weeks later, and despite flashes of brilliance from Grier, West Virginia struggles in Big 12 play. A blowout loss against Oklahoma drops West Virginia to 7-5, and questions about the direction of the program under Dana Holgorsen emerge.

11 USC Best case: Matt Fink, Jack Sears or freshman phenom JT Daniels takes control of the quarterback battle early, and they stick as the starter. Stephen Carr is sensational at running back, and the defense blossoms around All-American linebacker Cameron Smith. The Trojans win on the road at Stanford and Texas in September and despite one slip-up in Pac-12 play take an 11-1 record into the Pac-12 championship game with a chance to break through to the College Football Playoff. Worst case: The quarterback battle never settles, and Stanford and Texas knock the Trojans off early. The defense is inconsistent again. It gets worse for Clay Helton when first-year UCLA coach Chip Kelly takes the Victory Bell back before Notre Dame hands USC a fifth loss in the regular-season finale.

12 Stanford Best case: K.J. Costello is fully recovered from last year's hip injury and takes the next step at quarterback. Bryce Love breaks 2,000 yards for the second consecutive season. The Cardinal get revenge on San Diego State in the opener before taking on a September slate that features USC, Oregon and Notre Dame. The Cardinal survive that stretch with one loss and take a 7-1 record into a Pac-12 North-winning matchup against Washington. The Cardinal win that game before taking the Pac-12 and one of the four spots in the College Football Playoff. Worst case: Costello is still rusty, and defenses are able to lock in on Love, who — while still outstanding — doesn't quite match his 2017 production. Stanford loses two games in September and falls to Washington. That's all part of a second straight five-loss season, which puts at least a little pressure on Shaw heading into 2019.

13 Michigan State Best case: An experienced Mark Dantonio-led team does what it usually does. The Spartans stay unbeaten in October. Brian Lewerke emerges as a Heisman Trophy contender. LJ Scott is in top form, and the defense is as nasty as ever. Victories against Michigan and Penn State push the Spartans into the top five, and despite one Big Ten slip-up, the Spartans take care of business against Ohio State. That puts Michigan State in the same position as 2015: Win the Big Ten championship game and get in the Playoff. Worst case: Despite a 4-0 start, the Spartans lose to Northwestern for the second consecutive season. Penn State gets revenge in Happy Valley the next week, and the Spartans lose a heartbreaker at home to Michigan the following week. A season filled with promise at the start turns into an 8-4 campaign after a loss to the Buckeyes.

14 Michigan Best case: Shea Patterson fits in great at Michigan, the offensive line improves and the defense dominates on the road in a blowout win vs. Notre Dame. That sets the tone for Jim Harbaugh to have that elusive breakthrough. Karan Higdon emerges as a Heisman Trophy candidate. Michigan suffers one loss in Big Ten play against a brutal schedule that features six teams that won double-digit games in 2017, but a victory against Michigan State serves as a springboard into the last four games. The Wolverines head to Columbus with a 10-1 record that matches Ohio State's. The stakes are the same as 2016, and the winner goes to Indianapolis. Worst case: The offense doesn't find a rhythm with Patterson at quarterback, and Notre Dame takes advantage in the opener. The Wolverines don't respond well to the pressure in the Big Ten East grinder. The Wolverines win one of those games against teams that won 10 or more games last season, and Harbaugh must answer for another five-loss season — including against the Spartans and Buckeyes — that drop his record to 1-7 against those schools. That's when the NFL's Cleveland Browns call Harbaugh with an opening. Would he leave for the NFL again?

15 Miami (Fla.) Best case: The "Turnover Chain" returns three times in the opener against LSU, which finally puts last year's three-game losing streak to bed. The trio of quarterback Malik Rosier, running back Travis Homer and receiver Ahmmon Richards leads a high-powered offense. Shaq Quarterman and Jaquan Johnson keep the defense rolling. Despite one ACC stumble, the Hurricanes get another shot at Clemson in the conference title game. Worst case: Rosier struggles with turnovers in the loss to LSU. A close call at Toledo (that's happening) precedes a loss to Florida State three weeks later, and back-to-back losses to Virginia Tech and Pitt at the end of the year lead to an 8-4 record. A bowl game loss drops Mark Richt to 8-8 since the beginning of last year's season-ending three-game skid.

16 Penn State Best case: Trace McSorley is who we think he'll be as the nation's best quarterback, and Ricky Rahne settles in at offensive coordinator. Running back Miles Sanders enjoys a breakout season, and the defensive line emerges as one of the nation's best. Even better, the Nittany Lions leave nothing to chance. Penn State finishes 11-1 and sweeps Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State before beating Wisconsin in a Big Ten championship rematch from 2016. James Franklin gets Penn State to the College Football Playoff. Worst case: McSorley struggles with a young group of receivers, and Pitt takes advantage in the Week 2 primetime showdown. Pat Narduzzi openly taunts Franklin afterward. The Nittany Lions are swept by the Buckeyes, Wolverines and Spartans, and Wisconsin hands them a fifth regular-season loss. Penn State finishes fourth in the Big Ten East.

17 Notre Dame Best case: Notre Dame hammers Michigan in the high-stakes opener in South Bend, and quarterback Brandon Wimbush is the star of the show. The offensive line is dominant, and senior Dexter Williams becomes a fringe Heisman Trophy candidate. Daelin Hayes and Jerry Tillery lead a dominant defensive line. Notre Dame piles up victories in September and bring an 8-1 record into the showdown against Florida State. The Irish finish 11-1 after beating USC and make a strong case for one of the four Playoff spots. Worst case: Michigan hammers Notre Dame in the opener, and Jim Harbaugh mocks the Irish afterward for not being a Big Ten team. Wimbush and Ian Book switch quarterback duties too much, and losses to Florida State and USC embarrass Notre Dame in November, part of a 7-5 season that puts Brian Kelly back on the hot seat.

18 Auburn Best case: Jarrett Stidham plays like a first-round pick around an experienced group of receivers. Kam Martin emerges as a star running back in replacement of Kerryon Johnson. Dontavius Russell solidifies the pass-rush. Auburn shakes off last season's finish with a two-score win against Washington, which serves notice to the rest of the SEC. They pile up home wins at Jordan-Hare Stadium and, despite a loss at Georgia, take a 10-1 record into the Iron Bowl in a game that once again decides the winner of the SEC West. Worst case: It's another inconsistent season for Gus Malzahn, and it opens with a last-second loss to Washington in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game. Auburn falls to 1-2 two weeks later against LSU, and Chip Lindsey begins tinkering with Stidham and the other quarterbacks. A loss at Mississippi State drops the Tigers out of the SEC race before November losses at Georgia and Alabama. Despite a lower-tier bowl, Auburn finishes 8-5 for the third time five seasons.

19 Washington Best case: Chris Petersen has another great season with the Huskies, and Jake Browning begins a bounce-back season with a four-touchdown performance against Auburn. That improves the Pac-12 perception and gives the Huskies room to lose one Pac-12 game. They do, but an impressive victory against Stanford vaults the them back into the top five. They snag a Playoff spot for the second time in three seasons after winning the Pac-12 championship. Worst case: Auburn downs Washington in the opener, a turnover-filled performance that serves as a referendum for the entire Pac-12. Browning doesn't get back to his 2016 form, and the defense falters in a loss at Utah two weeks later. Pac-12 North losses to Oregon and Stanford sting too, but not as much as the Apple Cup loss to Washington State. The Huskies inexplicably finish 8-5 in a season that started with Playoff expectations.

20 Wisconsin Best case: This is the year. A loaded Wisconsin team benefits from Alex Hornibrook protecting the football. Jonathan Taylor cracks 2,000 yards and wins the Heisman Trophy. Wisconsin beats Michigan and Penn State while sweeping Big Ten East crossover games. The Badgers take a 12-0 record into a third straight Big Ten championship game with a chance to break through the into College Football Playoff. This time, Wisconsin makes good on that chance. Worst case: The Badgers slip up at Iowa on Sept. 22. Those crossover games at Michigan and Penn State are losses that knock Wisconsin out of the Big Ten championship picture. Despite a 9-3 season, it feels like a let-down year given all the talent that returned for Paul Chryst.

21 Oklahoma Best case: Lincoln Riley doesn't miss a beat with Kyler Muray at quarterback, who makes everyone forget about his future in baseball with a dazzling season. Rodney Anderson has another monster year, and the Sooners take care of business as usual in the Big 12. Oklahoma finishes 12-1 and returns to the College Football Playoff for the third time in five seasons. Worst case: Baker Mayfield's departure to the NFL shows early in the season, and OU is pushed by FAU in the opener before an upset loss against UCLA in Week 2. A loss to Texas in the Red River Rivalry follows, and the less-than-motivated Sooners trip up in Bedlam against Oklahoma State. Road losses at TCU and West Virginia. It adds up to a five-loss season, which matches the season that put Bob Stoops on the hot seat in 2014.

22 Ohio State Best case: Urban Meyer stays on as head coach — albeit with a suspension — and the Buckeyes dominate in the Big Ten again. Dwayne Haskins opens up the passing game, J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber both rush for 1,000 yards and the defense dominates with Nick Bosa and Chase Young. The Buckeyes lose one in Big Ten play, but it's not against Michigan. The Buckeyes win the conference championship and make the College Football Playoff this time. Worst case: We're still waiting to see if that happens. Interim coach

23 Georgia Best case: Kirby Smart reloads around Jake Fromm, and Justin Fields adds another playmaker — in certain packages. D’Andre Swift enjoys an 1,800-yard season at running back. Seniors Jonathan Ledbetter and Deandre Baker enjoy All-American seasons. Georgia doesn’t lose in the regular season and is given a chance to knock Alabama out of the College Football Playoff at the SEC championship game. Rodrigo Blankenship delivers with the game-winning field goal, and Georgia returns to the four-team Playoff as the No. 1 seed. Worst case: A loss to South Carolina in Week 2 throws the SEC East out of whack, and Fromm and Fields jostle over playing time at quarterback. The Bulldogs hang around until crossover losses against LSU and Auburn keep them out of the SEC championship game. The worst is yet to come: a home loss against Georgia Tech to end the regular season at 8-4.

24 Clemson Best case: The Tigers dominate the ACC and finish 13-0 en route to the College Football Playoff. Dabo Swinney manages the quarterback dynamic between Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence. Running back Travis Etienne is a Heisman Trophy finalist. The defensive line helps set the FBS record for sacks in a single season, and the Tigers barrel into a national championship matchup with Alabama for the third time in four years. Worst case: Jimbo Fisher-led Texas A&M upsets Clemson in Week 2, prompting Swinney to abandon his quarterback plan. Bryant presses and Lawrence has ups and downs, but it’s not exposed until a loss at Florida State on Oct. 27 costs the Tigers the ACC Atlantic. South Carolina beats Clemson in the regular season finale to finish a 9-3 year. Jake Bentley signs the paw at midfield, where he’s joined by Gamecocks guest Steve Taneyhill. The two take a selfie together.