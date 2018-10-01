College football 2018: 10 things to get excited about in October

September is gone. Fourteen unbeaten teams remain in the FBS heading into the second month of the college football season, and the first set of College Football Playoff rankings is just three weeks away.

Alabama, Cincinnati, Clemson, Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, N.C. State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, UCF, USF and West Virginia managed to stay unbeaten after Week 5.

With that said, here are 10 things we can't wait to see in the second month of the season.

Alabama's tune-up for LSU

The Tide will be fun to watch in an October schedule features trips to Arkansas and Tennessee, sandwiched around a home game against Missouri. All that, including an Oct. 27 bye, should prepare Nick Saban and Co. for another November run that starts with LSU. Will Tua Tagovailoa throw a fourth-quarter touchdown in that stretch?

Clemson vs. N.C. State

Provided both teams get through next week, Clemson and N.C. State will face off as unbeatens in their showdown at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 20. Also of note: The quarterback battle between Trevor Lawrence and Ryan Finley. Clemson's quarterback drama should be settled by then provided Lawrence is healthy, but he'll be up against Finley, one of the biggest draft prospects for the 2019 draft class.

Notre Dame vs. the Playoff

Notre Dame will become the most hated team among the Power 5, and a lot of Playoff contenders will be rooting for the Irish to fall at Virginia Tech on Saturday. The Irish also have Pitt, a bye week and Navy this month. Pay special attention to Notre Dame's first ranking in the College Football Playoff rankings. Its November schedule doesn't leave a ton of room to move up.

What about Central Florida?

UCF is part of an exciting AAC race, and the Knights still have the nation's longest winning streak at 17 games. The road trip to Memphis — a rematch of last year's conference championship game — will be must-see TV on Oct. 13. Rival USF and Cincinnati, both of which the Knights play this year, are the only remaining Group of 5 unbeatens.

Georgia in Death Valley

LSU and Georgia will play one of the most furious contests of the year on Oct. 13 in Baton Rouge, which comes with the knowledge the loser can't lose to Alabama — either in the SEC championship or the regular season — and expect to get in the College Football Playoff. If the Tigers survive this game, the matchup against the Tide on Nov. 3 will be the most-watched regular season game of the year.

Will 'The U' return?

Miami will creep back into the national conversation with an October slate that features Florida State this week before road games at Virginia (Oct. 13) and Boston College (Oct. 26). That will set up a winner-takes-Coastal scenario against Duke at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 3.

The Red River Rivalry

The Oklahoma-Texas winner on Saturday will play in the Big 12 championship game — even if that winner is the Longhorns. If they win, the Longhorns could potentially be 6-1 heading into a road trip to Oklahoma State on Oct. 27 if they can get past the Sooners.

Will Grier and West Virginia

West Virginia will roll into November undefeated after wins against Kansas (Oct. 6), at Iowa State (Oct. 13) and Baylor (Oct. 25), which will set up a thriller at Texas on Nov. 3. What will Will Grier's Heisman chances look like by that point? He already has 1,487 passing yards and 17 passing touchdowns in just four games so far this season.

Big Ten elimination games

The Big Ten slate of games will be fantastic. Oct. 13 features Michigan State-Penn State and Wisconsin-Michigan.The Wolverines travel to East Lansing to face the Spartans the following week. Ohio State, meanwhile, should chug through the month with wins against Indiana and Minnesota before a tricky game at Purdue on Oct. 20.

Race to Pac-12 supremacy

Washington and Stanford will forge ahead through October to set up their Pac-12 North showdown on Nov. 3. The Cardinal have yet another tricky road game at Arizona State on Thursday, Oct. 18, five days after Washington travels to Oregon. Can Washington carry the Pac-12 Playoff hopes, or will still-unbeaten Colorado become the saving grace for the conference?