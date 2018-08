College Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

The running back position has a few returning bell cows at the top of the college fantasy football rankings in 2018. Florida Atlantic’s Devin Singletary will easily be the No. 1 RB off the board, and there’s an argument he could be the most valuable player in all of college fantasy. Almost any other season, Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor or Stanford's Bryce Love would be at the top of your cheat sheet after posting excellent numbers from the prior season, but after Singletary, CFBDynasty actually has Juwan Washington No. 2 given that he plays for the college fantasy RB factory that is San Diego State.

D’Andre Swift from Georgia is a very intriguing back who could absolutely be selected late in the first round. As a freshman, Swift was able to put up 750-plus yards and four TDs behind two of UGA’s top-five all-time RBss, Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. On a team that’s rising, he could have a special season.

Take a look at the top 50 in our 2018 fantasy RB rankings for the upcoming college fantasy football season. For all of our 275-plus RBs, join CFBDynasty and use coupon code “sportingnews” for 33% off!

2018 College Fantasy Rankings:

*Strength of schedule based on ESPN's FPI

Rank Player Team Class
1 Devin Singletary Florida Atlantic Jr
2 Juwan Washington San Diego State Jr
3 Jonathan Taylor Wisconsin So
4 Bryce Love Stanford Sr
5 D'Andre Swift Georgia So
6 A.J. Dillon Boston College So
7 Cam Akers Florida State So
8 J.K. Dobbins Ohio State So
9 Rodney Anderson Oklahoma Jr
10 Jalin Moore Appalachian State Sr
11 Shakif Seymour Toledo So
12 Myles Gaskin Washington Sr
13 Alexander Mattison Boise State Jr
14 Benny Snell Kentucky Jr
15 Spencer Brown UAB So
16 Trayveon Williams Texas A&M Jr
17 David Montgomery Iowa State Jr
18 Justice Hill Oklahoma State Jr
19 Shamari Brooks Tulsa So
20 Jonathan Ward Central Michigan Jr
21 Zack Moss Utah Jr
22 Darrell Henderson Memphis Jr
23 Stephen Carr USC So
24 Patrick Laird California Sr
25 Jeremy Larkin Northwestern So
26 Nic Smith North Texas So
27 Lexington Thomas UNLV Sr
28 Miles Sanders Penn State Jr
29 Travis Etienne Clemson So
30 Rodney Smith Minnesota Sr
31 Damien Harris Alabama Sr
32 Xavier Jones SMU Jr
33 Tony Brooks-James Oregon Sr
34 Travis Homer Miami Jr
35 Travon McMillan Colorado Sr
36 Eno Benjamin Arizona State So
37 Darius Anderson TCU Jr
38 L.J. Scott Michigan State Sr
39 Jeremy Cox Old Dominion Sr
40 LeVante Bellamy Western Michigan Jr
41 Damarea Crockett Missouri Jr
42 James Williams Washington State Jr
43 Kennedy McKoy West Virginia Jr
44 Kevin Perkins Troy So
45 Ty Chandler Tennessee So
46 Johnathan Hawkins Buffalo Sr
47 Tyler King Marshall So
48 Kelton Moore Nevada Jr
49 Kameron Martin Auburn Jr
50 Karan Higdon Michigan Sr