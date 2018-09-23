College fantasy football's top performers from Week 4

Did your college fantasy football team thrive in a wild Week 4? Here are the top-performing players at each position during the wackiest week of the 2018 season to date.

QUARTERBACKS

Eric Dungey, Syracuse, 45.14 points

Ian Book, Notre Dame, 43.3

Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State, 32.66

Will Grier, West Virginia, 32.24

Kyler Murray, Oklahoma, 30.7

This was a pretty straightforward week for quarterbacks. Four of the five guys in this group are owned in 88 percent or more of leagues. The outlier is Book, who got his first start of the season and played well. He’s owned in a fraction of leagues because his start was unexpected. If you’re bullish on his chances of starting for the rest of the season you should go get him now.

Underachiever

Kelly Bryant, Clemson: We told you to drop Bryant heading into the weekend. He’s still available in 69 percent of leagues and had 2.74 points against Georgia Tech.

RUNNING BACKS

Top 5

Miles Sanders, Penn State, 38

Brittain Brown, Duke, 28.7

Steven Peoples, Virginia Tech, 27.6

Travis Etienne, Clemson, 25

Antonio Williams, North Carolina, 24.2

It was a good day to be a back in the ACC. Running backs Nos. 2-5 are all from the conference. Peoples had one of the best rushing performances in years for a Hokies back and he’s owned in just one percent of leagues. Williams is in zero percent. The odds of one of their days derailing your team’s chances at a win were very slim.

Underachiever

Olamide Zaccheaus, Virginia: Zaccheaus had just 4.9 points in the Cavs’ win over Louisville. Don’t fret about his bad week.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Top 5

Parris Campbell, Ohio State, 30.7

David Sillis V, West Virginia, 30.3

Easop Winston, Jr., Washington State, 29.3

Sean Riley, Syracuse, 28.1

Rondale Moore, Purdue, 27.4

Moore is only owned in 52 percent of leagues. How? He’s Purdue’s biggest threat on an offense that can be explosive. Campbell is owned in only 14 percent of leagues because of Ohio State’s glut of talent on offense. Winston could be a sneaky play in Washington State’s pass-happy offense.

Story Continues

Underachiever

Jaylen Smith, Louisville: It’s time to sound the alarm on the Louisville offense. Smith had 3.6 points.

DEFENSE

Top 5

Auburn, 21

Georgia, 21

Maryland, 20

Michigan, 20

Syracuse, 18

Georgia and Auburn both dominated conference opponents. Syracuse destroyed Connecticut.

Underachiever

Virginia Tech: The Hokies defense had -1 point. Rostered in 38 percent of leagues, that would have been a terrible start yesterday.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Gronk reportedly threatened retirement if Patriots traded him to Lions

• OSU’s Haskins giving ‘Bama’s Tagovailoa a run for college’s top QB

• Timberwolves’ Towns reportedly gets supermax deal valued at $190M

• Tiger Woods wins first tournament since 2013

