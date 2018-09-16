College fantasy football's top performers from Week 3

Are you playing Yahoo Sports’ new college fantasy football game? You should be. Every Sunday in 2018 we’ll take a look at the best and worst performers from the weekend. Hopefully you have more players showing up in the top 5 than you do in the underperformer category every week.

QUARTERBACKS

Top 5

Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State, 52.42 points

Alan Bowman, Texas Tech, 43.9

Malik Rosier, Miami, 42.2

David Blough, Purdue, 41.68

Trace McSorley, Penn State, 39.56

Both Fitzgerald and McSorley are owned in nearly every league. Rosier is owned in just over half of leagues. Hardly anyone has Bowman or Blough on their rosters and they could be sneaky longer-term adds if you’re looking for a quarterback. Both players made their first starts of the season and should be making more. Bowman, a freshman, led Tech to a 63-49 win over Houston. The senior Blough set a Purdue record for passing yards in the Boilermakers’ last-second loss to Missouri.

Underachiever

Jordan Ta’amu, Ole Miss, 7.22

Ta’amu struggled in his first start against the Alabama defense. Welcome to the club, kid.

RUNNING BACKS

Top 5

Ta’Zhawn Henry, Texas Tech, 42.8

Olamide Zaccheaus, Virginia, 41.2

Jordan Ellis, Virginia, 35.1

Darius Anderson, TCU, 29.6

Jeremy Larkin, Northwestern, 29.4

Henry, like Bowman, came out of nowhere. Normal Tech starter Da’Leon Ward wasn’t able to play because of an injury against the Cougars. Henry had four rushing touchdowns and also added seven receptions. Zaccheaus is an all-purpose weapon for the Cavs; he had nine catches for 247 yards and two scores. Ellis could be available in your league; he’s only owned in 58 percent of Yahoo leagues. Though don’t expect 171 yards and three touchdowns every week.

Underachiever

D’Andre Swift, Georgia, 1.2

Kirby Smart said he wanted to get other backs some carries in a blowout win over Middle Tennessee State. Probably not a bad idea for Georgia’s chances throughout the entire season. Not a great idea for your fantasy team on Saturday.

RECEIVERS

Top 5

Antoine Wesley, Texas Tech, 50.6

Isaiah Hodgins, Oregon State, 39.0

Tyler Johnson, Minnesota, 35.8

Jeff Smith, Boston College, 33.7

Hakeem Butler, Iowa State, 31.9

Three of the receivers on this list are owned in two percent or less of Yahoo leagues. Wesley’s presence at the top of this chart means Tech is the first team to have players in the top two in all three categories in the brief history of Yahoo college fantasy football. He’s owned in two percent of leagues. Hodgins and Smith are owned in zero percent. We expect those numbers to change this week.

Underachiever

Jaylen Smith, Louisville, 5.3

Smith’s Cardinals needed two touchdowns to come back and beat Western Kentucky. Louisville’s passing offense has been nothing what we expected it would be entering the season.

DEFENSE

Top 5

Florida, 29

Kansas, 28

Ohio State, 22

Colorado, 21

Alabama, 20

The Kansas defense was buoyed by six turnovers and two defensive touchdowns against Rutgers. The Jayhawks are owned in zero percent of leagues, so you probably didn’t benefit from it. Colorado was a good play because the Buffaloes were playing FCS New Hampshire. As conference play begins over the next two weeks, picking defenses is going to be a little harder going forward.

Underachiever

Wisconsin, 1

The Badger defense didn’t produce much against BYU in college football’s biggest upset of the season to-date.