College fantasy football's top performers from Week 2

Are you playing Yahoo Sports’ new college fantasy football game? You should be. Every Sunday in 2018 we’ll take a look at the best and worst performers from the weekend. Hopefully you have more players showing up in the top 5 than you do in the underperformer category every week.

QUARTERBACKS

Top 5

Drew Lock, Missouri, 43.02 points

Kyler Murray, Oklahoma, 42.14

Jordan Ta’amu, 37.72

Gardner Minshew, 35.76

Deondre Francois, 34.3

The top three players on this list are owned in 96 percent or more leagues. If you listened to my advice earlier in the week you picked up Minshew and started him. You were rewarded handsomely with his 414 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and one rushing TD. Minshew is available in over 94 percent of leagues. Francois is too, but I’d suggest Minshew over him for the rest of the season by a mile.

Underachiever

Khalil Tate, Arizona: If you took Tate in your fantasy league you may be 0-2. He’s scored fewer points this season than Lock and Murray did on Saturday. Tate had 18.44 points in a loss to Houston on Saturday and could be hobbled with a left ankle injury. Hopefully you have a good backup option.

RUNNING BACKS

Top 5

Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State, 50

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, 41.3

Kyle Hill, Mississippi State 41.2

AJ Dillon, Boston College, 32.9

Jeremy Larkin, Northwestern, 27.1

Jefferson had four rushing touchdowns and 238 yards against Southern Utah. He’s owned in 0 percent of Yahoo leagues. His workload going forward could depend on the health of Artavis Pierce. Dillon did his damage on six first-quarter carries. Yes, just six. Boston College gave him a break the rest of the game after he had 149 yards and three touchdowns in those six.

Hill is available in 98 percent of leagues. He may be worth a flier.

Underachiever

Damien Harris, Alabama: The Tide’s workhorse back is owned in 97 percent of leagues. He had 8 points on Saturday against Arkansas State. That should be an aberration given that Alabama was up 40-0 in the first half.

RECEIVERS

Top 5

Laviska Shenault, Colorado, 35.2

AJ Brown, Ole Miss, 31.8

Greg Dortch, Wake Forest, 30.9

Gary Jennings Jr., West Virginia, 30.7

Emanuel Hall, Missouri, 28.1

If Shenault is available in your league — he’s only owned in 28 percent of leagues — go make a waiver claim at this instant. I did as I was writing this post. The Colorado receiver has been unstoppable over the first two weeks of the season and has the most points of any player who is available in most leagues.

The other four receivers on this list are probably on someone else’s team. I have Dortch and Jennings on my team, so I cruised in Week 2.

Underperformer

David Sills V, West Virginia: While Jennings scored more TDs against Youngstown State on Saturday than he did all of 2017, Sills had just 4.3 points. He was probably picked in the top two rounds of your draft, so that stung for whomever chose him.

DEFENSE

Top 5

Miami, 29

Auburn, 28

Tennessee, 26

Texas Tech, 26

Penn State, 25

The top four defenses on this list all played FCS opponents. Penn State destroyed Pitt, especially in the second half.

Underperformer

Wisconsin: The Badger defense is owned in 98 percent of leagues and scored just eight points vs. New Mexico.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

