College fantasy football's top performers from Week 1





Are you playing Yahoo Sports’ new college fantasy football game? You should be. Every Sunday in 2018 we’ll take a look at the best and worst performers from the weekend. Hopefully you have more players showing up in the top 5 than you do in the underperformer category every week.

QUARTERBACKS

Top 5

Eric Dungey, Syracuse, 41.36 points

Steven Montez, Colorado, 37.92

Bryce Perkins, Virginia, 37.20

Will Grier, West Virginia, 36.76

Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State, 33.92

Montez (9 percent) and Perkins (4 percent) were likely available in your league. Montez threw for 338 yards and four scores and added a rushing touchdown Friday night against Colorado State. Perkins had two passing touchdowns and rushed for 108 yards and two scores against Richmond.

Underperformer

Shea Patterson, Michigan, 3.98

Patterson is owned in 29 percent of leagues. Ideally you aren’t one of that 29 percent and you didn’t start him on Saturday against Notre Dame. There were far better options available anyway.

RUNNING BACKS

Top 5

Mike Weber, Ohio State, 43.4

Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M, 42.7

Zack Moss, Utah, 30.9

Jeremy Larkin, Northwestern, 30.3

Jordan Ellis, Virginia, 26.6

Weber should still be in a timeshare with J.K. Dobbins. He’s available in 34 percent of leagues but don’t rush to grab him as an every-week starter. The next three guys on the list are owned in nearly every league. Ellis may not be a bad idea if you’re in need of a back (56 percent owned) but Virginia could struggle in 2018.

Underperformer(s)

Myles Gaskin, Washington, 7.5

J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State, 7.4

Bryce Love, Stanford, 6.2

Three star running backs. Three less-than-illustrious Week 1 performances. Don’t get too wrapped up in it if they’re on your team. Celebrate if you faced one of these guys.

WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS

Top 5

JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Stanford, 45.6

Rondale Moore, Purdue, 36.3

Laviska Shenault, Jr., Colorado, 33.1

Jamal Custis, Syracuse, 31.8

Emanuel Hall, Missouri, 31.1

Arcega-Whiteside put in a performance that may end up being one of the best of the season. He had 226 yards and three touchdowns. The next three players on the list are all owned in less than 10 percent of Yahoo leagues. That should change. Custis could be the key guy in Syracuse’s aerial attack and Moore is a true freshman who should be a big piece of Jeff Brohm’s Purdue offense.

Underperformer

Kelvin Harmon, North Carolina State, 5.3

NC State struggled against James Madison on Saturday and Harmon didn’t post much. He’s owned in 99 percent of leagues, so congratulations if you went up against him.

DEFENSE

Top 5

Arizona State, 25

Rutgers, 24

Georgia Tech, 21

Arkansas, 21

Alabama, 20

Alabama is the only team in the top five that didn’t play an FCS opponent. As we said earlier in the week in our sleeper column, don’t be afraid to plug and play defenses against FCS opponents in the first month of the season. In fact, playing the matchup every week with your defense may actually be a far better strategy than sticking with one or two.

Underperformer

Washington, 2

The Huskies’ defense will be really good in 2018. They were pretty good against Auburn. But two points isn’t good for fantasy purposes.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.