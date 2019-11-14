College fantasy football: Wide receivers you need to pick up for the playoffs

If you’re in position to make the playoffs in your college fantasy football league, congratulations. And there’s a decent chance you made the playoffs on the heels of excellence from Wake Forest’s Sage Surratt and Oklahoma State’s Tylan Wallace.

If you have either — or both — of those players on your team, you don’t need us to tell you the bad news. Both are out for the season with injuries. If you’re looking for an injury replacement for your team — or simply need to upgrade your receiving corps — here are a few options you need to consider for the final few weeks of the season.

Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman

Bateman has been picked up in 10 percent of Yahoo leagues this week after a stellar seven-catch, 203 yard performance against Penn State on Saturday. But he’s still available in half of leagues on our site. He’s got a better yards-per-catch rate than teammate Tyler Johnson and has scored touchdowns in six of nine games this season. Bateman is legit and you should grab him if he’s out there in your league.

Tennessee WR Jauan Jennings

Jennings would be a stash for next week as the Vols are on a bye. But he’s been wildly successful despite the quarterback questions that have swirled at Tennessee this season. He was the No. 10 receiver entering last week’s slate and he’s owned in just 40 percent of leagues. Jennings is averaging over 15 points per game.

Louisville WR Chatarius Atwell

Atwell goes by the nickname of “Tutu” but he’s listed as Chatarius in our system. Atwell is on pace for a 1,000-yard receiving season as he’s averaging 90 yards per game and has scored eight touchdowns. He’s also racked up 264 yards receiving over the last two games. If you believe that run will continue, you should go snag him.

Purdue WR David Bell

Bell has been a focal point of the Purdue offense in Rondale Moore’s absence. He gets the ball on a regular basis. Bell has 39 catches over the last four games, though he has only 353 yards and two touchdowns in that span. While Bell may not be a downfield target, you can at least count on the quantity he provides.

UCLA WR Demetic Felton

Felton is listed as a wide receiver in our system and he’s both an effective rusher and receiver for the Bruins. Felton is averaging 37 yards per game on the ground and 52 yards per game through the air and has scored four touchdowns. As UCLA has played better in the second half of the season, Felton’s touchdown total could improve as well.

