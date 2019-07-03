College Fantasy Football TE Draft rankings: Albert 'O,' Jared Pinkney at the top

Albert Okwuegbunam is arguably the best tight end in all of college football. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Albert Okwuegbunam could have been one of the top tight ends drafted in the 2019 NFL Draft; that’s how good he is.

Nonetheless, fantasy CFB gamers will get to enjoy his services for at least another year with Mizzou, and our experts have him ranked No.1 with Vandy’s Jared Pinkney at No. 2:

2019 Fantasy College Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros