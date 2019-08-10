College Fantasy Football Sleepers: Undervalued players for 2019

"Reaching" for a sleeper pick might surprise your opponents during your college fantasy football draft, but if you hit on the right one, you'll look like a genius by midseason. Sometimes you can simply have a gut feeling about a player or two when watching a highlight video or reading scouting reports, but knowing when to start folding sleeper picks into your draft strategy is best achieved by looking at rankings and doing mock drafts.

Getting the best value at each selection is key, but based on past experience, regret for not drafting a potential sleeper outweighs taking a desired player too early.

2019 College Fantasy Rankings:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST |

Kicker | Top 200

Without further ado, check out CFBDynasty's top sleepers for the 2019 season.

College Fantasy Sleepers: QB

Feleipe Franks, Florida (Position Ranking: 23). Most rankings have Franks pretty low, but we're more optimistic. Franks averaged 36.3 fantasy points per game (FPPG) over the final four games of the season and really started to come into his own. With another season under his belt and a slew of upperclassmen at the skill positions, Franks could be a top-20 fantasy QB this season.

Khalil Tate, Arizona (25). Just about everyone had Tate pegged as the top fantasy pick last year, and we all know how that turned out. Whether it was Kevin Sumlin who made Tate stay in the pocket more or him wanting to prove that he was more than a runner, his fantasy value plummeted. Toward the end of the season Tate started taking form again and started to show why many had him pegged as the top fantasy target. This season Tate checks in our first set of QB rankings at No. 25, which could be a steal if the Tate that we all fell in love with returns this season.

James Blackman, FSU (30). Florida State was a mess last season. One of the bright spots was the game that Blackman started and threw for 421 yards and four TDs. The skill players are there with some explosive weapons on the outside, and a new man is calling the plays in Kendall Briles. If the O-line can play improve to even being the fifth- or sixth-best O-line group in the ACC, then Blackman could be in for a huge fantasy season.

Shane Buchele, SMU (35). Not that long ago Buchele was thought to be the answer that Texas had hoped for for years. Fast forward three years and he is now the projected started for SMU with two highly skilled WRs in James Proche and Reggie Roberson Jr.. Buchele has very high upside this fantasy season with that WR duo and an offense that is known for creating explosive plays.

JT Daniels, USC (49). Daniels is looking to be the fantasy QB that most thought he would be coming out of high school. The weapons are there for him to be electric this season with several options to spread the ball around to. Daniels will need to improve on his completion percentage after posting a dismal 59.5 mark last year. Daniels will have to hold off Jack Sears this season, but he does have the experience and the ability to be a fantasy asset.

College Fantasy RB Sleepers

Jashaun Corbin, TAMU (18). Corbin is expected to be the next workhorse RB under Jimbo Fisher. Fisher has proven over his time that he will ride a back like he did with Dalvin Cook at Florida State. If Corbin is even 80 percent of the talent that Fisher has coached at the RB position in seasons past, then 20-plus touches a game will not be out of the question. Corbin has great quickness and the ability to be a home run threat out of the backfield or in the receiving game.

BJ Emmons, FAU (28). Emmons, once at Alabama, is now at FAU and will look to replace sensational RB Devin Singletary. Emmons, who is listed at 6-0 and 220 pounds, has the size to be an every-down back and the next fantasy stud for FAU. Lane Kiffin has proven to ride a workhorse back, and being a recent five-star product coming out of high school and playing against much weaker teams than he would have at Alabama, Emmons could be in for a monster season.

A.J. Rose, Kentucky (105). Rose backed up Benny Snell last season and still managed 6.2 yards per carry and five TDs. With Snell off to the NFL, Rose will assume the lead spot in the backfield and should be in line to rush for 1,000 yards with double-digit TDs.

Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas (127). Arkansas will be breaking in three freshman WRs in starting spots, which likely means more running early in the season. Boyd averaged six yards per carry last season on 123 attempts, and while he could split reps with Devwah Whaley, Boyd is the more explosive player and could be the home run threat for the Razorbacks this season. Arkansas has a new QB this season in grad transfer Ben Hicks, who is a proven passer from SMU, so if Arkansas can get the passing game going, then Boyd will have an easier time finding running room.

Deion Hankins, UTEP (291). A deeeeep sleeper! Hankins was the highest-rated recruit landed by UTEP in decades. After the recent news of a starter going down for the year, Hankins might earn the job sooner than later with one more senior ahead of him.

College Fantasy Football Sleepers: WR

Sage Surratt, Wake Forest (80). Gone is Greg Dortch and his 89 receptions after he decided to leave early for the NFL. Surratt was second on the team last season with 41 receptions and will be relied on this season as the new No. 1 WR and will be looked upon heavily in the passing game.

Lynn Bowden, Kentucky (112). Bowden was responsible for 67 receptions last season, which was 37 more than the next threat in the passing game. Kentucky was willing to ride the legs of Benny Snell last season, but he's since moved on to the NFL. Bowden will without a doubt be the top option again this season and could see more touches now with Kentucky looking for the next go-to guy to help lead this offense.

Justin Jefferson, LSU (113). Jefferson had a successful sophomore campaign that saw him lead the Tigers with 54 receptions. With another offseason to get better chemistry with Joe Burrow, Jefferson is looking to improve on that total and could see that number move closer to the 70-plus range this year.

Tarik Black, Michigan (132). Black has been the definition of injury prone. Through his first two seasons, Black has suffered injuries to both of his feet. If Black can stay healthy this season, he is poised to make some noise for Michigan with great size and speed to add to the Michigan WR corps. Black is hoping to finally live up to the hype he had coming out of high school.

Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech (193). Ezukanma redshirted last season after appearing in two games where he caught two balls for 48 yards and a TD. Texas Tech is known for having fantasy stars at the WR position, and Ezukanma could be poised to be a breakout fantasy option the season.