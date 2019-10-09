College fantasy football players to add for Week 7

If your college fantasy football team needs some reinforcements heading into Week 7 here are a few players you should take a look at on the waiver wire.

Utah QB Tyler Huntley

Huntley has scored five touchdowns over the last two games and had four in Utah’s big win over a reeling Washington State on Sept. 28. Two of those four touchdowns came on the ground as Huntley stepped up in running back Zack Moss’ absence.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Huntley should be a good play on Saturday against an Oregon State team that gives up over six yards a play and allows four touchdowns a game. He could find the end zone both rushing and throwing again on Saturday night as Utah aims to stay atop a wild Pac-12.

Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley had two passing TDs and two rushing TDs against Washington State on Sept. 28. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Syracuse QB Tommy DeVito

DeVito has thrown for eight touchdowns in the last two games. Granted, Syracuse’s opponents in those two games were Western Michigan and Holy Cross. But it’s worth taking a shot on DeVito if you’re feeling risky. Because he’s probably available. He’s owned in just 27 percent of leagues.

Syracuse’s offense has scored 93 points in those last two games after scoring 50 points combined in the first three games of the season. Maybe DeVito needed a few weeks to get acclimated as Syracuse’s full-time starter in coach Dino Babers’ high-flying offense.

Duke RB Deon Jackson

Jackson has been one of the most consistent players at finding the end zone recently. He’s emerged as Duke’s top running back this season and has scored a rushing touchdown in each of the last three games. He’s also caught a touchdown pass in each of the last two games. You’d take that from your running back every week, right?

Story continues

Jackson faces an enticing matchup this week as Duke faces Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are 1-4 and allow over 30 points per game and five yards per carry. Duke’s offense should be plenty productive on Saturday and Jackson could play a big role.

Washington WR Aaron Fuller

Fuller is the top target for Washington QB Jacob Eason. He had nine catches and 171 yards in Washington’s loss to Stanford on Saturday. Fuller has 36 catches for 498 yards and four receiving touchdowns so far in 2019 and is currently a top-20 receiver even though he’s owned in just 30 percent of leagues.

He should finish in the top 20 too. He’s been that consistent. Fuller has at least five catches in all but one of Washington’s games so far this season and is averaging over 16 points per game.

Nebraska WR Wan’Dale Robinson

The freshman has 16 catches over his last three games including a seven-catch effort in Nebraska’s 13-10 win over Northwestern on Saturday. Robinson hasn’t been a key contributor all season for Nebraska but could be in line to keep his production up over the next few weeks with wide receiver JD Spielman’s injury against the Wildcats. While coach Scott Frost has said Spielman’s injury against Northwestern wasn’t too serious, he also hasn’t given a timetable for his return.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: