College fantasy football players to add before Week 3

If you’re 0-2 through the first two weeks of Yahoo Sports’ college fantasy football, don’t panic. There’s still plenty of time. And there’s a few players you need to consider adding ahead of Week 3 so you can get that first win.

Penn State QB Sean Clifford

Clifford has been the No. 13 QB through the first two weeks of the season and he’s owned in just 13 percent of leagues. Clifford has thrown for six touchdowns over the first two weeks and has also rushed for over 100 yards. The rushing yards are a nice asset to have and Clifford and Penn State have a manageable schedule with Pitt, Maryland and Purdue before things get tough in the Big Ten East.

Kansas State RB James Gilbert

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman’s teams ran the ball a lot at North Dakota State. The Bison ran the ball over 600 times in 2018 while QB Easton Stick — an NFL draft pick — threw it fewer than 300 times.

That tendency to run the ball is a good thing for Gilbert, who has rushed for over 100 yards in each of his first two games with the Wildcats and is owned in just 25 percent of leagues. And the Ball State transfer has done that on just 26 total carries against lesser opposition. Gilbert’s not the greatest play this week against Mississippi State but should be worth starting during Big 12 play.

Iowa State WR Deshaunte Jones

Jones was Brock Purdy’s favorite target in Iowa State’s Week 1 win over Northern Iowa. Jones had 14 catches for 126 yards and should rank at or near the top among receivers available in your league. ISU was off in Week 2, so if you grab Jones ahead of Saturday’s game at Iowa you’ll only have one more Iowa State off week to get through while most everyone else in your league still has two off weeks coming up for their players.

LSU WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

If you’re a believer in LSU’s newfound aerial attack, then Marshall is a good option for your team. He’s still available in nearly two-thirds of Yahoo leagues and has been the No. 40 receiver so far in 2019. He’s not going to continue to average two touchdowns a game the entire season but his weekly yardage output could come close to 100 yards if LSU keeps chucking it downfield.

Texas A&M WR Jhamon Ausbon

Ausbon had six catches against Texas State in Week 1 and then seven catches against Clemson in Week 2. He could post a big day in the first half on Saturday against Lamar before relaxing in the second half.

Texas A&M may end up throwing the ball a little more over the rest of the season too. Starting RB Jashaun Corbin is out for the season with a hamstring injury he suffered against the Tigers. Picking up Ausbon before a potential big game against an FCS opponent — he’s available in 92 percent of leagues — is a risk worth taking.

