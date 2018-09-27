College fantasy football players to add in Week 5

Welcome to the last weekend of September. It’s time to take stock of who has been underachieving so far in College Fantasy Football (but not necessarily in real life) and potentially take those players out of your starting lineup.

QUARTERBACK

Player to start: Alan Bowman, Texas Tech: Bowman is owned in just 25 percent of Yahoo leagues and is projected to score over 25 points against West Virginia on Saturday. That game could be a shootout. Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman against Rice is another good option as well. He’s owned in just nine percent of leagues and projected to score more than Bowman.

Player to bench: Brian Lewerke, Michigan State: Lewerke is averaging just over 16 points per game through Michigan State’s first three games of the season. The Spartan offense hasn’t been what we thought it would be so far this season and as I said in the video above, I’d go with Lawrence over Lewerke for not only Week 5 but for the rest of the season.

RUNNING BACK

Player to start: Trey Sermon, Oklahoma: Surprisingly, Sermon is available in over half of leagues. He’s the No. 1 running back in one of the best offenses in the country. He’s projected to get over 17 points against Baylor and could have more if Oklahoma decides to run the ball more in the second half with a big lead over the Bears.

Player to bench: Damien Harris, Alabama: This is nothing against Harris, who has been as productive as he was a year ago at Alabama. His 7.4 yards per carry is equal to his 2017 average. He’s just not getting as many opportunities because Alabama’s offense has been so great through the air. Harris has just 31 carries through four games. His workload could pick up as the conference season goes on, but there are plenty of better options out there right now.

RECEIVER

Player to start: Sage Surratt, Wake Forest: Surratt is owned in just six percent of leagues but has been a decent start so far this year. He has 18 catches for 263 yards and a score. Like Hartman, Rice presents an attractive matchup for Wake’s offense. And with Greg Dortch being Wake’s No. 1 option, less attention may get paid to Surratt.

Player to bench: Jaylen Smith, Louisville: Smith has eight catches for 124 yards and a score through Louisville’s first four games of the season. That’s brutal, especially for a player who was probably drafted in the top three rounds. He was the second pick of the third round in my league. He’s still owned in 93 percent of leagues and expect that number to go down if Louisville’s offense continues to struggle. There are far better options out there.

DEFENSE

Team to start: Wake Forest: Yeah, we’re going to keep on this train. Wake’s got a new defensive coaching lineup after the firing of Jay Sawvel and Rice should be a good first game for the restructured staff. The Owls are 1-3 and have only beaten FCS team Prairie View. It could be a blowout. Wake is owned in less than 10 percent of leagues. If you need a flier, you can do a lot worse.

Team to bench: Florida: The Gators have the highest-scoring defense after their performance against Tennessee in Week 4. With a game against a Mississippi State offense looking to get back on track in Week 5, this doesn’t feel like a good week to jump on a Florida wave.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

