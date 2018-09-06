College fantasy football players to add in Week 2

How did your team do in Week 1 of Yahoo Sports College Fantasy Football? Hopefully you took our advice last week and added Keytaon Thompson. The Mississippi State QB was responsible for seven touchdowns in Week 1.

If your team needs a boost in Week 2, here are a few players to consider. When in doubt, find a player who is playing a lower-tier FBS team or an FCS team. Those are prime opportunities to pile up some stats.

QUARTERBACKS

Gardner Minshew, Washington State: Yes, there’s still a pretty good chance that the starting quarterback at pass-happy Washington State is available in your league. Minshew is available in a whopping 95 percent of leagues and threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns against Wyoming in Week 1. With San Jose State on the docket in Week 2, Minshew’s numbers should be even better.

AJ Bush, Illinois: Yes, the Illini struggled in Week 1 against Kent State. Their Week 2 opponent is Western Illinois and Bush showed his dual-threat potential in the season-opener. He threw for 190 yards and also rushed for 139. Those numbers are kind of empty for fantasy purposes given that he didn’t reach the end zone, but we’re betting he won’t go scoreless for a second-straight week.

RUNNING BACKS

JaMycal Hasty, Baylor: The Bears have a sneaky decent offense with Charlie Brewer at quarterback. Hasty is owned in just eight percent of leagues and should be a nice play against UTSA in Week 2. The Roadrunners were run over by Arizona State in Week 1 and Hasty had 14 touches for 169 total yards and two scores in Week 1.

Moe Neal, Syracuse: Neal got almost 30 carries in Week 1 against Western Michigan. His yards per carry was not good — he got 82 yards — but the workload bodes well for his chances of productivity against FCS opponent Wagner in Week 2. The Orange’s offense looked unstoppable at times when Eric Dungey was playing QB. It should be just as good on Saturday. He’s owned in just three percent of leagues.

RECEIVERS

Laviska Shenault, Colorado: Shenault announced his presence with authority in Week 1. He had 11 catches against a moribund Colorado State defense. Nebraska should provide a tougher test in Week 2 but he could be a guy you want to pick up and use throughout the season and not just for a week or two. Shenault is only owned in a quarter of all Yahoo leagues.

Sage Surratt, Wake Forest: If you think defenses are going to key in on Wake’s Greg Dortch, then Surratt is a good play. He had 11 catches for 150 yards against Tulane and Wake takes on Towson in Week 2. Asking for double-digit catches again is tough, but a touchdown could be in the works this week.

DEFENSE

Virginia Tech: The Hokies had 28 points thanks to five sacks and five forced turnovers against Florida State on Monday. Asking for five turnovers again against William & Mary is a stretch, but there’s a better-than-average chance of a defensive touchdown. You can still grab the Hokies in 64 percent of leagues, so if VT is available and you don’t like your matchup, go for it.

