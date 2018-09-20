College fantasy football players to add (and drop) in Week 4

Can you believe that the college football season is already 25 percent done? After Week 4, many teams will be 33 percent of the way through their schedules. That’s enough time to start making some transactions with players who aren’t doing too well. Given that the player pool in college fantasy football is so large, you shouldn’t be afraid to make some changes. Here are some of the changes you should make.

Quarterback

DROP:

Kelly Bryant, Clemson: Bryant is one of those quarterbacks whose name recognition and team success surpass his fantasy utility. Bryant is 36th among quarterbacks. He’s owned in 77 percent of leagues. None of the 10 quarterbacks ahead of him are owned in more than seven percent of leagues, including Purdue QB David Blough, who made his first start of the season in Week 3. Since leagues start just one quarterback a week, there’s no point to keeping Bryant around when there are better options available.

ADD:

Bryce Perkins, Virginia: Perkins is the fifth-highest scoring quarterback behind Drew Lock, Kyler Murray, Trace McSorley, and Justin Herbert. Pretty good company. Perkins is facing a Louisville team that’s struggled to get its act together on Saturdays, so he should put up some good numbers yet again. He’s owned in just 23 percent of leagues, so if you’re looking for a quarterback upgrade, don’t get blinded by the bigger names.

Running back

DROP:

Travis Homer, Miami: Homer started out as a top-40 player before the season and has fewer points than Mizzou running back Tyler Badie, Georgia running back James Cook and Kansas running back Deron Thompson. Unless you’re a diehard college football fan, you probably haven’t heard of any of those three running backs. Homer is still owned in 86 percent of leagues and I could be convinced it’s too soon to drop him. Maybe he’ll bounce back in Week 4 against FIU. If he doesn’t, do it next week.

ADD:

Scottie Phillips, Ole Miss: Buy low on Phillips, who had 12 carries for 44 yards in Week 3 against Alabama. The Alabama part is important here; the Tide are now in the rear-view mirror for the Rebels. Ole Miss’ offense was electric in the first two weeks and Phillips rushed for over 300 yards combined and four touchdowns in those two games. He won’t keep that pace up, but he won’t be the worst back on your roster either if you pick him up.

Receiver

DROP:

Vic Wharton, Cal: Wharton is owned in 75 percent of Yahoo leagues and has played in all three of Cal’s games so far. He has 9.9 points. His point total is depressed because he’s fumbled twice, though 11 catches for 76 yards through three games isn’t an encouraging sign either. Cal is off in Week 4 and don’t feel bad about dropping Wharton just because he was a high preseason pick. You can find a replacement.

ADD:

Tyler Johnson, Minnesota: Johnson had three touchdowns against Miami, Ohio, and two touchdowns against New Mexico State. That production isn’t going to be sustainable against Big Ten opponents. That said, Johnson should be on your team if you’re in need of an upgrade at receiver. He’s had five or more catches in each of the Gophers’ three games and should continue to be the No. 1 target. Johnson should be owned in over 50 percent of leagues sooner rather than later.

Defense

DROP:

Texas: The Longhorn defense has scored just 20 points in three games and is owned in nearly half of leagues. Don’t be that person who owns the Texas defense, especially as Big 12 play begins.

ADD:

Virginia Tech: The Hokies have averaged 17 points per game through the first two games of the season and face Old Dominion in Week 4. VT is available in 64 percent of Yahoo leagues and has a high floor in Week 4 if you’re afraid of your defense.

