College Fantasy Football: Expert DFS picks, sleepers for Week 8 DraftKings contests

College Fantasy Football rolls on as Week 8 opens with early games ahead of the main Saturday slate, so be sure to get your early lineups entered. The most notable of these early matchups (for fantasy purposes) are Louisiana at Arkansas State, UCLA at Stanford and Ohio State at Northwestern. Several top teams have favorable matchups Saturday, including Wake Forest vs. Florida State, Colorado vs. Washington State and West Virginia vs. Oklahoma. These and many other games will provide plenty of usable players for this week’s DFS lineups.



If you're looking for more help setting your season-long or DFS lineups, check out the comprehensive Week 8 rankings at CFBDynasty. Every week, CFBDynasty provides college fantasy player rankings for each position based on projected fantasy points. Use promo code "sportingnews" to save 25 percent on your membership, which gets you access to all of their exclusive weekly content.





Week 8 College Fantasy Football DFS Picks: QBs

Best Start: Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma vs. West Virginia ($9,000). Hurts has been unstoppable this season, scoring at least four TDs in all but one game this season. He should be salivating over this week’s match up with West Virginia, which is currently ranked 93rd in scoring defense.

Best Value: Aaron Gordon, Washington State vs. Colorado ($8,000). Apart from a rough week against Utah, Gordon has been a fantasy stud all season, passing for more than 420 yards and three TDs in each of the Cougars’ other five games. Colorado’s pass defense is one of the worst in the country, currently ranked 123rd out of 130 teams, and Gordon should have no trouble putting up the big numbers we have come to expect.

Sleeper: Sam Hartman, Wake Forest vs. Florida State ($6,400). Starter Jamie Newman was knocked out in the 4th quarter of the Demon Deacons' last game with a shoulder injury. Hartman came in and was sensational, passing for 172 yards and scoring three TDs in the final period. If Newman is unable to go this week, Hartman should be a fantasy star against a Florida State team ranked 118th in total defense.

Week 8 College Fantasy Football DFS Picks: RBs

Best start: Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State vs. Baylor ($8,300). Hubbard has only one game this season where he did not run for more than 100 yards, andd he's gone past 200 rushing yards in three contests. He currently leads the nation with 1,094 rushing yards and 13 TDs. Baylor’s 28th ranked run defense will provide some stiffer competition this week, but Hubbard should continue to roll.

Best Value: Larry Rountree, Missouri at Vanderbilt ($6,700). Rountree rolled for his third 100-yard rushing game in Missouri’s Week 7 matchup against Ole Miss. Rountree has only scored fewer than 10 fantasy points once this season and has gone over 23 points in three of his six games. Vanderbilt is currently giving up more than 210 yards per game on the ground and there is no reason not to expect big numbers again.

Sleeper: JJ Taylor, Arizona at USC ($5,300). Bouncing back from an ankle injury Taylor had a solid week 7 against Washington, turning 21 touches into 126 total yards and a score. The Wildcats will continue to lean on Taylor this week as they go on the road to face a very questionable USC defense (102nd in the country against the run).

Week 8 College Fantasy Football DFS Picks: WRs

Best start: JaMarr Chase, LSU at Mississippi State ($7,700). Chase has had some spectacular games this season, putting up 10, 27, 59, 14 and 34 fantasy points in the five games he has played. Chase and the entire Tigers offense should be in for another big game this week against a mediocre Mississippi State pass defense.

Best Value: Easop Winston, Washington State vs Colorado ($6,900). While QB Aaron Gordon does like to spread the ball around, Winston has been one of his favorite targets. He's scored at least 32 fantasy points in three of the Cougars’ six games and averaged 13 points across the other three. Washington State vs. Colorado should be one of the highest scoring games of the weekend (71 point over/under), and Winston will be in line for his usual workload.

Sleeper: Kendall Hinton, Wake Forest vs Florida State ($5,400). Finally healthy after suffering a hamstring injury early in the season, Hinton is starting to live up to early expectations. In the two games since his return, Hinton has caught 19 passes for 201 yards. Hopefully he will get back into the endzone as well this week against a bad Florida State defense.