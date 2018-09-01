College Fantasy Football: Best DraftKings picks, values for Week 1 DFS contests

The rise of college fantasy football is strong with Yahoo now offering leagues along with Fantrax. Last week, DraftKings re-launched their NCAA daily fantasy football game, and you can bet DFS players will be flocking to the updated contests. But before you can jump in, you need to know the best picks, values and sleepers so you can have a good Week 1.

CFBDynasty is all about college fantasy football, both for those in season-long leagues and for those playing in DFS contests. Below is a preview of our exclusive weekly DFS analysis. In addition to our DFS coverage each week, CFBDynasty members will find weekly player rankings and much more.

For access to all of our exclusive content that can help you dominate your league and DFS contests, become a member at CFBDynasty. Use coupon code “sportingnews” for 33 percent off!

2018 College Fantasy Rankings:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker | Top 200



Now, let's take a look at Saturday’s best starts, best values, and best sleepers for Week 1 DraftKings contests.

College Fantasy Football DFS Picks: QBs

Best start: Jordan Ta’amu, Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech ($9,900): Look for big numbers from Ta’amu as he throws to one of the best WR groups in the country.

Best Value: Sam Ehlinger, Texas vs. Maryland ($8,800): Ehlinger had some spectacular games last season as a freshman before he was limited by a concussion. Look for him to start the season well with a matchup against a poor Maryland defense.

Sleeper: De’Andre Johnson, Florida Atlantic @ Oklahoma ($6,600) Johnson will have to put up some good stats for the Owls to keep up with the Oklahoma offense if he gets the start.

College Fantasy Football DraftKings Picks: RBs

Best start: JK Dobbins, Ohio State vs. Oregon State ($10,300): Look for the Buckeyes to lean on Dobbins early to try and take some pressure off their new QB.

Story Continues

Best Value: Devin Singletary, Florida Atlantic @ Oklahoma ($7,100): The top fantasy RB from 2017 has a tough opening opponent with Oklahoma, but he should still be able to put up great numbers.

Sleeper: James Cook, Georgia vs. Austin Peay ($4,300): If the Bulldogs jump out to an insurmountable lead against Austin Peay, then Cook may have a shot at some big numbers in garbage time.

College Fantasy Football Picks: WRs

Best start: A.J. Brown, Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech ($10,800): Brown was spectacular in 2017 and should continue with more of the same this season, especially with a favorable opening week matchup.

Best Value: Gary Jennings Jr., West Virginia vs. Tennessee ($7,600): Overshadowed last season by fellow Mountaineer David Sills, Jennings actually had more yards and receptions. And he should be able to put up good stats again, starting Week 1.

Sleeper: Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC vs. UNLV ($4,800): Already one of fellow freshman JT Daniels’ favorite targets, St Brown should see plenty of opportunities in their first game together.

For more in-depth DFS analysis and exclusive season-long weekly rankings, become a member at CFBDynasty. Use coupon code “sportingnews” for 33 percent off!