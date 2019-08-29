College Fantasy Football: Best DFS picks, sleepers for Week 1 DraftKings contests

It’s back! Week 1 of the 2019 college football season is finally here and it's loaded with great fantasy matchups, including potential shootouts in the Houston-Oklahoma and Oregon State-Oklahoma State games. Both contests have over/unders of more than 70 points. These, and many other great matchups, will provide a wealth of value and sleeper picks to go along with the superstars.

Week 1 College Fantasy Football DFS Picks: QBs

Best Start: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama vs. Duke ($9,200). After lighting up the college football world last season, Tua will be looking to make another run at the Heisman. Duke's defense should not provide much of an obstacle, so even with potentially limited playing time, Tua is worth his high price.

Best Value: Tommy Stevens, Mississippi State at UL Lafayette ($7,600). Stevens had limited playing time the past couple seasons backing up Nick Fitzgerald, but he opens 2019 as the Bulldogs' starter and gets a great matchup with a ULL team that ranked No. 97 in total defense last season.

Sleeper: Carson Strong, Nevada vs. Purdue ($5,400). Nevada's offense was electric last year and featured a top-25 passing offense. Even though he is a freshman, Strong has impressed the coaches and could have a big opening game at home against the Boilermakers.

Week 1 College Fantasy Football DFS Picks: RBs

Best start: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin at USF ($9,400). Taylor has been a beast since taking over as the Badgers starter in 2017. Rushing for more than 4,100 yards and 29 TDs in his first two seasons. He should not have any trouble finding running room against a Bulls defense that ranked No. 104 last season.

Best Value: Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M vs. Texas State ($7,700). Trayvion Williams had a great season in 2018, racking up 1,700 rushing yards with 18 TDs. Corbin takes his place in the high-powered Aggie offense and should put up great numbers himself.

Sleeper: Xazavian Valladay, Wyoming vs. Missouri ($4,500). Wyoming always seems to produce productive running backs, and Valladay appears to be the next man up. The Cowboys will definitely be leaning on him this week against a middle-of-the-road Missouri defense.

Week 1 College Fantasy Football DFS Picks: WRs

Best start: Jerry Jeudy, Alabama vs Duke ($8,300). Jeudy was awesome in his sophomore season, finishing 2018 with 1,300 yards and 14 TDs. This week's game against Duke should feature more of the same. As an added bonus, Alabama's top-two RBs are suspended for the first half, which likely means Alabama will pass more in the first 30 minutes.

Best Value: Emeka Emezie, NC State vs East Carolina ($7,100). Emezie takes over the extremely productive WR1 spot in the Wolfpack offense. Even better, he gets to play an East Carolina pass defense that ranked No. 122 last season.

Sleeper: Warren Jackson, Colorado State at Colorado ($4,900). Jackson showed promise in 2018, totaling 400 receiving yards and four TDs, but he was overshadowed by starters Preston Williams and Olabisi Johnson. This season he takes over the No. 1 spot and is poised for big numbers. Expect his coming-out party to start this week against in-state rival Colorado.