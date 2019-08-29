College fantasy football: 5 widely available players to keep an eye on in Week 1

Tommy Stevens is now the starter at Mississippi State. And he could be a good option for you during Mississippi State's non-conference schedule. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

You’re probably not looking to make many changes to your Yahoo College Fantasy Football roster. After all, you want to see what the team you drafted can do for at least a week, right?

Well, here are five players who are probably available in your league that you need to keep an eye on during the opening weekend. And if you’re smart, you should go ahead and pick one or more of them up now. Because they may not be available in your league for long.

Washington State QB Anthony Gordon

Gordon won the starting job ahead of FCS transfer Gage Gubrud yet is owned in just 23 percent of Yahoo College Fantasy Football leagues, while Gubrud is owned in 48 percent. Gubrud may well end up getting the starting job at some point this season, but Gordon is a good bet to put up great statistics as long as he’s the starter. And Washington State opens against New Mexico State on Saturday night.

Mississippi State QB Tommy Stevens

Stevens was another guy who won an offseason quarterback competition after he transferred from Penn State. And he’s also another guy who should be owned in more leagues than he is. Stevens is owned in just 20 percent of Yahoo leagues and should post some stellar statistics, especially in the non-conference portion of the schedule. Mississippi State takes on Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday and look for Stevens to have a nice debut for the Bulldogs.

A Texas Tech running back breaking 1,000 yards in 2019? It's not that crazy of a thought. (Photo by John Weast/Getty Images)

Texas Tech RB Ta’Zhawn Henry

Henry is part of a three-man running back committee at Texas Tech. But he should still put up some pretty good statistics as the lead guy in that group. Current Kansas City Chiefs RB Darwin Thompson rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2018 under Matt Wells’ direction at Utah State. Now that Wells is at Texas Tech, Henry looks like the best bet to crack the 1,000-yard mark at Tech. He’s owned in just 12 percent of leagues and has a spicy matchup in Week 1 vs. Middle Tennessee State.

Iowa RB Mekhi Sargent

Sargent was Iowa’s leading rusher with 748 yards and nine touchdowns in 2018. There’s no reason to think he won’t do better than that in 2019, but he’s only owned in 19 percent of Yahoo College Fantasy Football leagues. With a game vs. Miami-Ohio on Saturday, Sargent should get off to a nice start. If you’re in sudden need of a running back, he’s worth an early season look.

Wake Forest WR Sage Surratt

There are productive wide receivers who are owned in fewer leagues than Surratt is. But at just a 22 percent ownership rate, he’s probably still available in your league. And he’s worth snapping up. WR Greg Dortch is off to the NFL and Surratt is now the No. 1 option for the Demon Deacons. Remember, Wake Forest ran the most plays per game of any college team in 2018. That means chances for Surratt to catch the ball.

