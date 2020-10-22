College Bucks National Virus Trends

How Westmont Keeps Its Community Safe

About half of the Westmont Orchestra can safely practice at a time under the big tent. Musicians are six feet apart and masked. Their brass and woodwind instruments are fitted with bell covers.

Andrea Gurney, Westmont professor of psychology, teaches masked and socially distant students under a tent on Winter Lawn.

Santa Barbara, California, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Very few Westmont students have tested positive for the coronavirus since returning to campus in mid-September, and faculty and staff are finding innovative ways for students to thrive while staying safe.

More than 90 percent of students chose to return to campus rather than learning remotely in their homes. All students were tested for the virus within an hour of arriving on campus. “The response to in-person learning and living in community demonstrates how much students crave being together,” said Irene Neller, vice president for enrollment. “Even with our strict safety guidelines, they’ve chosen to live in residence halls and study under tents.”

In about a week’s time, Westmont tested more than 1,400 students, faculty and staff with only five positive results. “This is great,” says Jason Tavarez, Westmont director of institutional resilience. “Our positivity rate is less than half a percent, which is well below any of the thresholds we set. We’re one of the few schools in California able to offer outdoor classes in person because students followed the rules and protocols. I’m impressed that everyone approached this endeavor with such seriousness.”

The college’s isolation, quarantine and contact-tracing efforts have been incredibly successful. As of Oct. 22, and after a second round of randomly testing 400 students, staff and faculty, none were positive. The college posts daily updates at westmont.edu/covid-19. Westmont will offer free flu vaccines on campus in partnership with Rite Aid and encourages everyone on campus to participate Oct. 27-28.

Students in isolation move to private rooms with their own bathroom, shower and refrigerator and get their meals delivered. They stay in the room until they clear the appropriate protocols under the direction of Dr. David Hernandez in the Westmont Student Health Center.

